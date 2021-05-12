‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/11

The Tuesday, May 11, 2021 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 9 finalists out of the 17 that performed during the Monday, May 10 episode. Viewers voted to save four of those contestants, and the coaches were each able to save one of their own team members. Then, the remaining contestants competed to be part of the Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the artists who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the May 11 episode of The Voice.

This post will be updated as the show airs.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

Nearly half of the contestants left on season 19 of “The Voice” were eliminated prior to the end of the Tuesday, May 11, 2021 episode.

The top artists from each team with the most votes moved on automatically to the next season, and then “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton selected one artist from their own teams.

After all of that, the remaining artists with the highest votes on each team able to compete for a spot in the Wildcard Instant Save.

Here’s who was eliminated from The Voice tonight:

Team Blake:

Anna Grace

Team Nick:

Devan Blake Jones

Andrew Marshall

Team Kelly:

Zae Romeo

Team Legend:

Zania Alake

Which Contestants are in the Top 9?

For each team, the contestant with the most votes from America were sent straight through to the top nine. Then, each coach was able to save one contestant.

Here’s who made it through to next week’s live show:

Team Blake:

Jordan Matthew Young (coach’s save)

Cam Anthony (by highest votes)

Team Nick:

Rachel Mac (by highest votes)

Dana Monique (Nick’s save)

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon (highest votes)

Pia Renee (coach’s save)

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler (highest votes)

Gihanna Zoe (saved by Kelly)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?