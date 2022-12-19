‘The Voice’ Finalists Celebrate Little-Known Coach: ‘You Changed Our Lives’

Contestants on “The Voice” always heap praise on their celebrity coaches for giving them guidance and support throughout the competition, but there are also coaches behind-the-scenes that many finalists say they couldn’t do without. As season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood and his fellow finalists settle back into their lives following the finale, one of those crew members, vocal coach Trelawny Rose, has been flooded with gratitude on social media from the singers who made it to the final rounds of the show.

‘Voice’ Finalists Say Vocal Coach Made Huge Impact

Rose has been the head vocal coach for “The Voice” since 2012, tasked with preparing and teaching contestants how to maximize their vocal gifts to help them perform to the best of their ability. She’s even toured with Maroon 5, including their tour kickoff in Singapore this year, working as the on-tour vocal coach for former “Voice” coach Adam Levine, according to her bio with the Institute for Vocal Advancement.

After the season 22 finale of “The Voice” on December 13, 2022, Rose paid tribute on Instagram to the talented group of contestants she worked with — and many of them commented, gushing about how much she impacted their trajectory on the show.

Captioning a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos, Rose wrote, “Another season is over and every single time I am grateful to meet such talented artists and sad to them go but happy to watch them spread their own wings and soar into their own journey as an artists in this world that needs them so much!”

Seventeen-year-old Parijita Barstola, who made it to Season 22’s Top 8, wrote, “You changed our lives!!!! Thank you for being a light.”

Kique Gomez, who reached the Top 10, commented, “I love you tre! You truly helped me grow and learn in so many ways.”

“You and Peter brought so much joy to us all,” wrote Top 8 performer Kim Cruse, also referencing another vocal coach for the show, Peter Pergelides. “The passion and drive was felt by the way that you encouraged and pushed us! Love you for life.”

Fourth-place finalist Omar Jose Cardona added, “Love you Tre…So incredible working with you.”

Rose confirmed in her Instagram post that she’ll be back for the next season, which has already begun taping and premieres on NBC in March 2023.

She wrote, “The Voice means THE WORLD to me and I can’t wait to be back for Season 23!!!”

‘The Voice’ Contestants Get Lots of Training Behind-the-Scenes

Rose is one of many people who work behind-the-scenes to help contestants on “The Voice” do their best — even before they audition before the celebrity coaches.

Season 6 contestant Kat Perkins told Cosmopolitan magazine that five months passed between her first audition and performing during the Blinds. In that time, she said she and other contestants were trained on how to act in every possible scenario, including fainting, getting sick onstage, reacting to different numbers of coaches turning — or not turning — their chairs.

“We also had social media and interview training by professionals who were brought in by ‘The Voice’ to teach us skills for living our lives ‘out loud’ on social media, radio, print, and red carpet platforms,” she said.

“The Voice” also has a wardrobe department of stylists who come up with outfits for contestants if they advance beyond the Blind auditions. Over 20,000 fans follow the group’s Instagram account, which showcases the performers in their outfits each week, as well as backstage peeks and chats with the stylists. There’s a makeup and hair team, too, to keep everyone looking polished and camera-ready onstage.