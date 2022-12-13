‘The Voice’ 2022 Winner: Who Won Season 22?

The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winning coach and contestant of season 22 of the competition reality show.

Going into the finale, Gwen Stefani was the only coach without a team member in the running. The remaining contestants were Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

The season was Shelton’s penultimate season overall on the show, as he announced he will be leaving after season 23.

Spoilers for season 22 of “The Voice” are below.

Bryce Leatherwood Is ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner

With just ten minutes to go of the show, the final five contestants took the stage and were able to thank their coaches for the last time live on-air ahead of the official announcement.

Then, Daly shared the official announcements about which artist won the season.

Brayden Lape finished in fifth place. Fourth place went to Omar Jose Cardona.

The winner was then announced to be Bryce Leatherwood, delivering Shelton his ninth win overall. There was no runner-up or third place announcements, but those places went to Team Blake’s Bodie and Team Camila’s Morgan Myles.

Some fans were immediately upset about the way the season turned out, saying that the show was “rigged” in Shelton’s favor and that some of the other contestants were more deserving of the win.

Everything We Know About Season 23 of ‘The Voice’

Season 23 of “The Voice” will look very different from season 22 of the show, as the coaching panel is going through a large change-up during the offseason.

Blake Shelton will be returning for his last season, and he’ll be joined by Kelly Clarkson after she took one season away from the show.

The last two coaching spots went to Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, both first-time coaches on the show who will be looking to prove themselves and follow in the footsteps of recent new coaches Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.

Shelton said he’d been “wrestling” with the decision to step away for quite some time.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

The musician added, “”It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers.”

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023 and will air on NBC and Peacock. Blind Audition episodes have already been filmed for the upcoming season.