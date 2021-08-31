WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Reveals First Look at Season 21, Multiple Four-Chair Turns

The 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend as well as host Carson Daly.

The show has now shared the official first look at the upcoming season including teasing four-chair turns, a “Thank U, Next” buzzer and a lot of good-natured teasing between the coaches.

Much of the promotional material has centered around Grande joining the team as a coach and the contestants’ excitement about joining Team Ariana.

Watch the First Look Video





The video, which was posted on YouTube, starts with Grande introducing herself as the new coach of “The Voice” and the crowd applauding for her.

“Is everyone here just obsessed with Ariana?” Shelton asks the crowd at one point in the promo, which seems to somehow lead to him realizing that an artist will not choose him over Grande.

He tells the camera, “Ariana is the new coach here, and I’m extending an olive branch. When I’m not in the mix, I’m gonna help the kid out.” He’s also heard saying, “Hey, that’s Ariana Grande look how awesome she is!” to one hopeful contestant.

“Wait, what’s happening? Why’s he being nice?” Grande asks the other coaches, who tell her not to trust him.

There is also some amazing singing and a four-chair turned audition shown in the first look video.

“I think you are incredible, I only want to help you execute your goals as an artist,” Grande tells one of the contestants.

At one point in the promotion, Legend tells a contestant all the reasons why he would love to have them on his team, and Grande pushes her red button, which causes her hit song “thank u, next” to start playing.

“We’re playing dirty now, I like it!” Legend tells her.

Kelly Clarkson Is Excited to Work With Grande

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson opened about working on the competition show alongside Ariana Grande.

“She’s hysterical,” Clarkson said. “Like, very witty. And very, we’ve never had a coach like her, like, I’ve only been there for eight seasons but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, I guess we should have mentioned that. We’re all vocalists.”

She later added that “everybody vibes so well” when it comes to the coaches with Grande by their side.

Clarkson also shared that filming with a live audience alongside Grande was a whole new experience. Since the coaches are all announced separately and enter the room separately, they experience different audience reactions. According to Clarkson, the reaction to Grande’s entrance is always huge.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

She shared that Shelton asked if he could enter before Grande because it was almost ’embarrassing’ to enter after the pop star.

“The Voice” season 21 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

