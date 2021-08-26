‘The Voice’ Drops First Promo Featuring Auditions For Season 21

NBC’s hit reality singing competition “The Voice” returns for the 21st season on September 20, 2021, and the show has now dropped the first trailer featuring singing for the upcoming season.

The video, which was posted on social media, features an astonishing rendition of “Rocket Man,” a four-chair turn, and a Navy veteran talking about his audition.

“My whole goal in life was to make music,” the veteran says.

Later, a registered nurse is shown to audition with a voiceover about singing to his patients at work.

The “The Voice” coaches are known for joking with one another and throwing jabs every which way in order to get the best artists to join their team. The new promo doubles down on that, with new coach Ariana Grande talking to one of the contestants alongside John Legend.

“We’re all just here to help you make the right decision,” Legend says at one point.

Grande adds, “And the right decision is my team.”

Grande and Legend are pitted against seasoned coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton for the upcoming season.

Grande Is Excited About the Upcoming Season

one month @nbcthevoice !

you just ….. have no idea

i love this show and everyone involved so much

and yes, i will continue saying this repeatedly until september 20th goodbye pic.twitter.com/1DhuhYCeU7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 20, 2021

Season 21 will be Grande’s first on “The Voice,” and she’s expressed her excitement multiple times.

Most recently at the time of writing, Grande shared a few snaps of her dressed up with her signature ponytail.

“One month @nbcthevoice !” she wrote on Twitter. “you just …. . have no idea. I love this show and everyone involved so much and yes, I will continue saying this repeatedly until September 20 goodbye.”

Clarkson recently talked about her excitement for Ariana Grande to finally premiere on the show and opened up about what it was like working with the superstar during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“She’s hysterical,” Clarkson said. “Like, very witty. And very, we’ve never had a coach like her, like, I’ve only been there for eight seasons but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, I guess we should have mentioned that. We’re all vocalists.”

She later added that “everybody vibes so well” when it comes to the coaches with Grande by their side.

Clarkson also shared that Grande got the biggest cheer from the live audience this time around.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

She shared that Shelton asked if he could enter before Grande because it was almost ’embarrassing’ to enter after the pop star.

The coaches will be joined for season 21 by host Carson Daly and battle round advisors Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Dierks Bentley (Team Shelton), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Jason Aldean (Team Kelly). The overall Mega Mentor for the season has been revealed to be Ed Sheeran, though the show has yet to make the official announcement of his joining the season.

