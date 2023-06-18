Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gets Candid About His Relationship With Her

No Doubt star Gwen Stefani doesn’t really “co-parent” with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale — at least, that’s what the Bush singer claimed in a new interview.

“I think you can go one of two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent,” Rossdale, 57, said on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, per Page Six.

Rossdale and Stefani, 53, were married from 2002 to 2016. The couple welcomed three children together during their nearly 13 years of marriage: Kingston, 17; Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Rossdale said in the interview that he and Stefani are “very different” and have “opposing views,” per Page Six.

Though Rossdale said he doesn’t “think there’s much similarity” between the way he and Stefani raise their children, he said he doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“What’s important is to give them a wide view of things,” the Bush singer said in the interview, according to Page Six. “I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals.”

“That gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process,” he added per Page Six.

The rockers battled rumors that Rossdale cheated on Stefani with their nanny, though the speculation was never confirmed.

Stefani joined “The Voice” as a coach in 2014, replacing Christina Aguilera. At that time, the judges panel consisted of Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and fellow newcomer Pharrell Williams.

In 2015, Shelton and his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, announced their divorce. That same year, Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale.

Shelton said their divorces are what brought them close. “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me,” he told Billboard at the time.

Shelton, xx, and Stefani have been married since 2021.

Rossdale said on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast that he was single and on dating apps, per People.

Stefani and Rossdale Said They Didn’t Want to Get Divorced

Despite filing for divorce, Stefani said she didn’t want that to be the outcome of her marriage.

Stefani told Glamour in 2016 that she was embarrassed to get divorced.

“I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way,” she told the publication. “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.”

“[Marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at,” she continued to Glamour. “People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don’t get too affected. But I didn’t want them to think I was a failure. There’s nothing weird about how I felt.”

Rossdale also said he didn’t want to split from Stefani.

He told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine in 2017 that divorce was “completely opposite to what I wanted.”

“But here we are,” he told the publication. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Rossdale Said His Most ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Was His Divorce From Stefani

When Rossdale was asked about his most embarrassing moment, he said it was his divorce.

He referred to it as “the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage” during a July 2020 interview with The Guardian.

He also found it difficult to co-parent with Stefani during the pandemic.

During lockdown, the kids spent their time in Los Angeles with Rossdale and in Oklahoma with Stefani and Shelton.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” Rossdale said on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation,” per People. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”