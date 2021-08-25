Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband’s New Girlfriend Is a Sexy Model Named Gwen

Gavin Rossdale may have divorced Gwen Stefani in 2016, but he now has another Gwen in his life.

The British musician is allegedly dating a 26-year old model named Gwen Singer. According to OK!, an insider revealed that Singer had been posting photos of home-cooked meals that were cooked by Rossdale.

The inside source also claimed that Singer had previously shared a photo of her on a beach in Malibu with Rossdale. Singer and Rossdale have not confirmed the dating rumors, but they do follow each other on Instagram.

Who Is Gwen Singer?

Singer is a model and influencer with a staggering 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She also has a podcast called “POV With Gwen Singer,” which is dedicated to “conversations with creators, producers, entrepreneurs & those pursuing their passions,” according to the Instagram page.

Her website includes a private gallery where subscribers can get access to private photos and videos for $10 a month. Singer also has an OnlyFans page.

In her Instagram bio, Singer says she is an Omnist. Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines Omnist as “one that believes in all religions.”

Why Did Stefani & Rossdale Split?

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, after 13 years of marriage. ET reported that Stefani cited “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for divorce.

In a joint statement given to ET, the couple said, “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

Rumors of infidelity on Rossdale’s part began to swirl. An insider told Us Weekly that Stefani caught Rossdale having an affair with the family nanny, Mindy Mann. According to the insider, Stefani found nude photos of the nanny on Rossdale’s iPad and messages between them planning a sexual encounter.

Neither Stefani nor Rossdale has ever confirmed the rumors. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Rossdale cited “the gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage,” as his most embarrassing moment.

Stefani & Rossdale Still See Each Other

Although it didn’t work out between them, Stefani and Rossdale still share three sons together: 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Apollo. That means their paths still cross, whether or not they like it.

In July of this year, The Daily Mail took photos of the pair at their son Apollo’s flag football game. Based on the photos, Stefani and Rossdale were keeping their distance from each other. Stefani sat on a bench while Rossdale paced the track behind her.

Stefani Married Blake Shelton This Year

Rossdale might be moving on with a new Gwen but Stefani already has a new husband. The “No Doubt” singer married country musician Blake Shelton on July 3, 2021. The intimate ceremony took place at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Stefani and Shelton met as vocal coaches on “The Voice” back in 2014. Both of them were married at the time. Stefani was still with Rossdale and Shelton was married to fellow country artist, Miranda Lambert.

“The Voice” returns to NBC on September 20. Shelton will return as a coach alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande.

