Gwen Stefani Warns Blake Shelton to ‘Watch Out’ in New ‘Voice’ Trailer

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is out to get his competition ahead of season 22 of the show where he’ll be assembling a team to compete against his wife, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. Stefani is warning Shelton about the upcoming season, however.

Fans of the show know the coaches don’t hold back when it comes to jabbing at one another, especially during the preseason and the Blind Auditions, and even when it comes to newlyweds.

Stefani wants to win her first season back as a newlywed, meaning the competition will continue to heat up.

Stefani is Planning to Win Season 22

Celebrate Gwen Stefani's Spectacular Return | NBC's The Voice 2022

Stefani last won “The Voice” when she brought Carter Rubin, who was just 15 years old at the time, all the way through to the finale. Then, Stefani took multiple seasons off. Now, she’s back and ready to win once again, she revealed in a new trailer.

“‘Voice’ fans, Team Gwen is ready to take home another trophy, so, watch out, Blake Shelton. I’m not playing now,” she says in the new video.

Stefani said that she loves “The Voice” because it’s hopeful and she loves to be on the show. It makes her feel “inspired” about music.

“Gwen’s killing it, I’m so glad to have her back here,” Shelton says in the trailer. Then, he can be seen telling a contestant that he thinks Stefani is “cool.”

He also said that Stefani has more confidence than she’s ever had on the show.

“I think it’s due to the fact that the last time she was here, she won the show,” he shares. “and she knows she can do it, and it’s up to me to prove to her that she can’t.”

New coach Camila Cabello said that if she were auditioning for the show, she would pick Stefani as her coach.

“I feel like at this point in my life, I’m meant to give the gift to help other people to figure out what they want to do, and I would love to work with you,” Stefani tells an artist.

Shelton Roasted John Legend in a Previous Trailer

In a previous trailer, Shelton took some time to roast John Legend.

Legend hasn’t won “The Voice” since 2019 during season 16 when Maelyn Jarmon came away with the trophy, but he’s hoping that changes this year. That was Legend’s first season as a coach on the show, and he has not come away with the trophy since then.

“You know, John Legend is one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” Shelton says in the video. “He’s the kind of guy that can rattle off all kinds of facts, except country music. And you would think after all this time, he’d at least spend a day on Wikipedia learning anything about country music, but he never does.”

Shelton is then shown talking to Legend in front of a contestant.

“If you want to make your country music case,” Shelton tells Legend.

Legend then claims to have “vast stores of country music knowledge. I just learned that that song was Conway Twitty and Blake Shelton.”

The other coaches laugh.

“As long as John’s on the show, I know I’m at least the third best country coach we have here,” Shelton says.

Legend clarifies that he turns his chair for people that he feels an authentic connection with regardless of the genre of music they sing.

