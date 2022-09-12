Fans Left Speechless as Kelly Clarkson Covers Iconic Songs in New ‘Kellyoke’

“The Voice” coach and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host Kelly Clarkson started the new season of her talk show off with a cover of a medley of huge hits.

Clarkson is returning to the spotlight after taking the summer off of work to spend with her children in Montana. During that time, she released a whole album of “Kellyoke” hits, and she’s now adding to her repertoire with the new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The First “Kellyoke” of the Season Was a Huge Production & Video

The first “Kellyoke” of season 4 was anything but small. As has become tradition, it started with a produced video and ended up with Clarkson in the studio.

First, she starts off by singing “On the Road Again” while riding on the bus away from the desert and toward the city. She’s waved at by fans and joined by her band.

Then, Clarkson sings “Hey, Mr. DJ,” originally by Zhane and later recorded by Madonna. She wears a two-piece black outfit cinched at the waist by a black leather belt. Clarkson’s bus eventually makes it backstage to the New York studio, when she starts singing the song “Welcome to New York” by pop superstar Taylor Swift.

She greets her audience while singing the song.

Fans Love the Covers & the Video

Fans, as always, were impressed with Clarkson’s vocals throughout.

“Country, soul, electric dance, and pop,” one person wrote. “She slays them all!”

Another person commented, “I’m so speechless, it’s so beautiful, she did nail these songs and I love the concept begins with On The Road Again, seems it means with Kellyoke search. GREAT JOB KELLY CLARKSON SHOW. Welcome back.”

“Twenty years later winning American Idol and four genres covering a Kellyoke medley proves that Queen Kelly still got it and looking MORE beautiful and spunky than ever and Kelly is the queen with the midas touch and here’s to Season Four of The Kelly Clarkson Show,” another comment reads.

Others hope that Clarkson will be collaborating with Swift in the future now that she covered her song.

“So the rumors are true?? can we confirm Kelly and Taylor collab on 1989 TV coz Kelly just covered Taylor’s song from 1989 ??” a comment reads.

Clarkson will be gracing fans with more of her vocal prowess soon.

In an interview with Variety ahead of the return of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson revealed that she has a new album on the horizon. The star has been teasing the album, which some fans have dubbed her “divorce album,” for over a year.

“I had some time, finally,” she said. “I’ve never had a summer off since I was, like, 16, and I was like, ‘I need it off.’ I think that created the space for me to really have time to go, ‘What am I comfortable with? What do I want to release?’ So I’m working on my album this week. It’s coming out next year.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs daily on NBC. “The Voice” returns for season 22 on Monday, September 19, 2022 on NBC.

