How Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spent Thanksgiving

This year was the first, and possibly the only, Thanksgiving day spent as an engaged couple for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020. The couple may be married by Thanksgiving 2021.

Luckily for fans of the couple, they shared their Thanksgiving celebrations on their Instagram stories. Though they celebrated days later than most Americans, they still had a great time together.

Shelton posted a photo of the couple on Thanksgiving day, writing, “What a year we’ve all head, but there is still plenty to be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving y’all!!!”

Stefani and Shelton Celebrated Their Thanksgiving on Sunday

During their Thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, November 29, Stefani updated fans on their music and their life.

“We are actually having Thanksgiving today, right now!” Stefani shared on her Instagram story. “And then we’re going to be live on The Voice tomorrow, which is crazy!”

The video showed Shelton pouring a whole bottle of wine and then drinking something from martini glass, grimacing at the taste.

“Oh my God,” Stefani says in the clip. “He’s totally faking!”

The couple also had a Christmas duet song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” release recently, so Stefani posted that as well.

Shelton and Stefani Got Engaged in October 2020

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton reportedly proposed at the couple’s home in Oklahoma, and Shelton involved Stefani’s father as well as her children, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys,” the source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. “They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.”

It’s not clear exactly how the boys were involved in the plan for the proposal, but it’s likely that reports will come out once the couple starts telling the story of their engagement.

Shelton also reportedly asked Stefani’s father for permission before popping the question.

“Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage,” the source said. “Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time, and Blake knew this was the perfect time.”

Since then, the news has been sparse regarding a wedding date or details on the nuptials. It’s likely that Shelton and Stefani will sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle, according to Us Weekly. A source close to the couple has said that Shelton and Stefani have agreed that they want a prenup.

Catch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

