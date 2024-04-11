Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors Circulate Amid ‘Purple Irises’ Release

Anew batch of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton divorce rumors have circulated online and the No Doubt singer is setting the record straight.

The truth of the matter, she says, is that everything is fine — she and Shelton are in love — and they don’t pay too much attention to the negative chatter.

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is,” she told NYLON.

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in 2021. In the years since, they have been faced with numerous divorce rumors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gwen Stefani Admits Getting in Her Own Head About Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

It seems the latest batch of split rumors may have stemmed from Stefani and Shelton’s duet, “Purple Irises.” In the song, the two sing about questioning things in a relationship.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you/If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/Don’t let ’em change your mind,” read the lyrics.

“Wonder why you took a risk/On a broken heart you cannot fix/No, I never knew a love like this/Now we’re picking purple irises/I got you/And you got me/And do you still think I’m pretty?/And are you happy?” the lyrics continue.

In her interview with NYLON, Stefani admitted that she sometimes overthinks things — even in her relationship with Shelton. And she said that these thoughts are what inspired the lyrics for “Purple Irises.”

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'” she explained.

“In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid,” she continued.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this [expletive] I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is—I’m overthinking,” she added.

Fans Reacted to ‘Purple Irises’ on Social Media

On April 8, Shelton and Stefani shared the acoustic version of “Purple Irisis” on Instagram and fans reacted in the comments section. Obviously, true fans are supportive of the song and seem to really like it.

“This is so beautiful and I love your awesome relationship! It’s a gift from God! I’ve been a Blake fan for years and I am thrilled to see him with Gwen,” one person wrote.

“I just love the two of you! Such a beautiful relationship,” someone else said.

“How much feeling there is between you… I’m already looking forward to hearing an album from you two,” a third comment read.

“Two beautiful people are doing what they do!! Gwen is absolutely beautiful!! Love the song!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

