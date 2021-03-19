Gwen Stefani is engaged to country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton. During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Stefani was open to a new idea about the planning of the wedding.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asked Stefani if there was anything she could do for her when it comes to wedding planning. Stefani had quite the answer for DeGeneres.

“I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid,” she said. “Maybe maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff.”

DeGeneres accepted the offer.

“You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there,” DeGeneres told Stefani.

Stefani & DeGeneres Spoke About Wedding Planning

VideoVideo related to gwen stefani asks major celebrity to be her maid of honor 2021-03-19T11:32:53-04:00

DeGeneres offered help with all things wedding planning.

“I don’t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear,” she told the star. “I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

Shelton and Stefani have been together for over five years and announced in October 2020 that they got engaged.

Miley Cyrus Also Offered to Be in the Wedding

Miley Cyrus recently performed at the NPR Tiny Desk for one of their concerts and tweeted out a video of her singing her song “Prisoner.” Gwen Stefani replied to the tweet, writing “talented geeeezzzz.”

The younger star took that as her chance to propose something to Stefani.

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

“ALSO [Gwen Stefani], [Blake Shelton], I’ll be your wedding singer!” she wrote. “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other.”

Cyrus may want to be the wedding singer, but Shelton has other plans for the day, also involving a previous The Voice costar.

Shelton stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and made a joking plea to Levine.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

Shelton later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Uses Gwen Stefani Against Team Blake in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition