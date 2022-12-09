‘The Voice’ Coach Says Their Heart ‘Shattered’ Following Semi-Finals

Going into the semi-final week of “The Voice” season 22, coach Gwen Stefani had just one artist remaining on her team. Now, the coach has no one to represent her in the finale of her last season with her husband Blake Shelton.

After Justin Aaron was eliminated in the Wildcard Instant Save, Stefani took to Instagram to thank her artist and share how she felt.

“My heart just shattered on national tv,” she wrote. “This is far from the last time the world will hear from [Justin Aaron,] I just know it.”

She later shared another post in tribute to Aaron.

“As much as u say you learned from me, I learned just as much getting the pleasure to coach u @jaaron_88,” Stefani wrote. “i love u so much and I’m so excited to watch u continue to wow the world.”

Aaron Thanked His Coach & ‘The Voice’ After Being Eliminated

Aaron took to Instagram after his elimination from the show to thank both Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

In tribute to Stefani, Aaron wrote, “Where do I start ……. Thank you so much my life has been completely changed @gwenstefani you are so amazing and I am so thankful that I got to work with you and I got to sing with you and to learn from you from the bottom of my heart thank you Coach.”

For Legend, he wrote, “@johnlegend thank you sir it was such an honor to sing your song and then to get the chance to talk with you in passing I am and have always been someone who has looked up to you thank you for everything sir.”

Aaron was the last member of Stefani’s team. For his last performance on the show, he performed “Stand Up” by Cythia Erivo and dedicated it to his wife. Then, when he was chosen to participate in the Wildcard Instant Save, Aaron performed “Made a Way” by Travis Green.

Stefani was emotional after Aaron’s performance, calling it “powerful.”

“That was so amazing, that was so powerful,” she said. “And I could see that you were really deeply, really in that song. And it’s very hard for me to find words right now because I’m very emotional. I was up all night praying for you, thinking about this. Camila turned to me and said you are the kindest person on the show this season and everybody feels it.”

Ultimately, Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona took the win, meaning that he made it through to the top five and the finalists were Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

Some Fans Are Upset With ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Some fans of “The Voice” are upset because Shelton’s artists made it through over other artists who they thought were more deserving.

“Of course Blake’s whole team makes it through,” one person tweeted. “Since it’s his last season. It’s rigged! Kim, Parijita, Justin and Omar all have more talent than Blake’s whole team #TheVoice.”

It’s important to note that Shelton is actually staying on “The Voice” for one more season, though he is set to retire from the show after season 23 airs in the spring of 2023.

Some people said they were done watching the show.

“I’m done. #TheVoice,” one person simply wrote.

“The Voice” season 22 concludes in a two-part finale on Monday, December 12, 2022 and Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.