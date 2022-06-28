Gwen Stefani Debuts New Look Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Gwen Stefani, music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” debuted a new look to her fans on Instagram just months ahead of the show’s season 22 premiere.

Stefani debuted a new, shorter haircut on Instagram. She also chose to dye the bottom half of her hair red, which she complimented with dramatic makeup and red lipstick.

Fellow “The Voice” coach Camila Cabello had nothing but praise for the new look.

“HOTTie,” she wrote in the comments.

Stefani Launched A New Beauty Collection

In the follow-up post, which she shared on June 27, Stefani did a “fit check” ahead of her new GXVE Beauty launch.

In the images, her red hair matched her top.

“Gwen is the moment!” the GXVE Beauty brand commented on the photos.

Stefani Shared a Sweet Tribute to Her Husband

On Father’s Day in 2022, Stefani posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her three sons, Kingston, 15, Apollo, 13, and Zuma, 7, alongside Blake Shelton. Stefani shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” she wrote. “We all love you sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs ❤️ gx.”

The tribute also included adorable photos of Shelton playing with the boys and just hanging out with each of them.

Later in the day, Stefani shared a video of Shelton play-wrestling with Zuma.

“grateful for u every day @blakeshelton,” she wrote alongside the video.

Fans immediately loved the video, taking to the comment section to let Stefani know that they love her and Shelton together.

“this relationship MY HEART” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “OMG my heart is exploding and I’m crying! This is just too precious!!”

Stefani also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Shelton, sharing a video where she sang a love-filled song with him while wearing all-pink including a tutu.

“I don’t wanna luv nobody but u:),” she wrote in the caption. “happy birthday @blakeshelton.”

Stefani & Shelton Are Returning to ‘The Voice’

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of “The Voice” a half-decade ago, and now they’ll be returning to the show to compete against one another once again. They got married in 2021.

Shelton posted a TikTok on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice” this fall.”

efani will make her official return to “The Voice” in the fall of 2022 after a season away from the show, she confirmed by dueting the video.

For season 21, Ariana Grande stepped in for Stefani’s seat while Stefani completed a residency in Las Vegas. It appears as though Grande will be taking at least one season off, however, as Stefani confirmed with a video that she’ll be returning.

Stefani has won “The Voice” once so far, in season 19 with then 16-year-old Carter Rubin.

John Legend will also be returning to the show. He has won the show just one time, in his inaugural season. That means he’s well overdue for a win going into season 22.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

