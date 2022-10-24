Some fans of Gwen Stefani and “The Voice” think the coach looks unrecognizable in a new photo she shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Stefani, 53, shared a selfie on Saturday, October 22. It featured her in full glam smiling at the camera.

“feelin like a barbie bc I’m all Dolled Up,” Stefani wrote in the post referring to the product line launched by her brand, GXVE Beauty.

Some Fans Say Stefani is ‘Goals’

Fans were quick to take to Stefani’s comment section to let her know how they felt about the photo.

Some thought Stefani was wearing too much makeup and doing too much to her face.

“i don’t recognize you,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Air brushed much?”

“And your face is now made of plastic,” one person wrote.

Others thought Stefani looked great in the photo.

“#goals Making your 50s look fabulous!!,” one comment reads.

Others called for Stefani to wear less makeup, but many told the star that she’s beautiful.

Stefani Was ‘Nervous’ to Return to ‘The Voice’ for Season 22

Play

Video Video related to fans say ‘voice’ coach is unrecognizable in new photo 2022-10-24T12:09:11-04:00

Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in July 2021 five years after meeting on the set of “The Voice” during Stefani’s first season on the show. Season 22 has been their first time competing against one another since tying the knot.

Stefani shared that she was nervous to return to her spot on “The Voice,” she told E! News ahead of the premiere.

“I was really nervous to come back this season, being married to Blake,” she said. “I don’t know why. It’d just been a while and I didn’t know what we were gonna act like.”

She said that coming back on the show was “surreal.”

“It was very romantic for me,” she told the outlet. “And then, it was super natural. We never talked about it, we just went and it was perfect.”

The singer also shared that she’s not usually a competitive person, but she does want to win this season of the show.

“I don’t think I’m very competitive as a human being,” Stefani shared during the interview. “I don’t play games outside ‘The Voice.’”

When it comes to fighting on the show, Shelton told E! News that he and Stefani may actually fight more now that they’re married simply because “It’s a lot harder to break up when you’re married.”

That doesn’t mean they don’t fight on the show, however.

Shelton suggested the two may need marriage counseling after a particularly rough Battle Round that aired on Monday, October 17.

During the episode, Stefani’s team members Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen performed the song “Leather and Lace” by Don Henley and Stevie Nicks. They did so well that, while Stefani had to choose one winner, she also wanted to save the other contestant.

Things got tense when Shelton used his “steal” to try to win the contestant to his side.

“I can’t believe my husband stabbed me in the back,” Stefani told the cameras. “Blake is definitely going to pay for that later.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.