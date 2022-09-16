Gwen Stefani Was ‘Nervous’ to Return to ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” coach and music superstar Gwen Stefani is back for season 22 of the competition show. It’s her first season since marrying fellow coach Blake Shelton, which has set up a whole new set of emotions for Stefani.

Stefani and Shelton got married in July 2021 five years after meeting on the set of “The Voice” during Stefani’s first season on the show. Season 22 will be their first time competing against one another since tying the knot.

Stefani Says She Was ‘Nervous’ to Return to ‘The Voice’

Stefani shared that she was nervous to return to her spot on “The Voice,” she told E! News ahead of the premiere.

“I was really nervous to come back this season, being married to Blake,” she said. “I don’t know why. It’d just been a while and I didn’t know what we were gonna act like.”

She said that coming back on the show was “surreal.”

“It was very romantic for me,” she told the outlet. “And then, it was super natural. We never talked about it, we just went and it was perfect.”

The singer also shared that she’s not usually a competitive person, but she does want to win this season of the show.

“I don’t think I’m very competitive as a human being,” Stefani shared during the interview. “I don’t play games outside ‘The Voice.'”

When it comes to fighting on the show, Shelton told E! News that he and Stefani may actually fight more now that they’re married simply because “It’s a lot harder to break up when you’re married.”

“We can have a huge fight about something that happens on ‘The Voice,’ and be like, ‘Alright, we’re not gonna get a divorce over that,'” he said. “So, yeah, you’re willing to push it a little further.”

What Does ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like?

While NBC has yet to release the full schedule for “The Voice” season 22, the show has confirmed the first four episodes as well as the number of episodes and weeks that it will be on the air.

On the breakdown for the season posted by NBC, it was noted that season 22 will have 13 weeks of airtime. It also confirmed that there will be 7 episodes of Blind Auditions, 6 episodes of Battle Rounds, 3 episodes of Knockout rounds, and then 10 episodes or 5 weeks of Live Shows.

Here’s what the schedule for the show looks like so far with confirmed dates and episodes in bold.

Monday, September 19 (8-10 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 1 Premiere (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 20 (8-9 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 2 (confirmed)

Monday, September 26 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 3 (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 27 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 4 (confirmed)

Monday, Oct 3 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 4 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Audition

Monday, Oct 10 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 11 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 17 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 18 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 24 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 25 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 31 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Nov 1 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 7 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Tuesday, Nov 8 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 14 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 15 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 21 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 22 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 28 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 29 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 5 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Dec 6 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 12 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Dec 13 – (9-11 pm ET/PT) FINALE

