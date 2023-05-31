‘The Voice’ Advisor Romantically Linked to Star Quarterback

Hailee Steinfeld, who was an advisor on “The Voice” on season 14, has been romantically linked to Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

The “Pitch Perfect 2” star and the NFLer were spotted together on what appeared to be dates in New York City in mid-May sparking talks of a relationship. Now, a source tells People magazine that the two have been seeing each other for a “few of weeks.”

“It’s new, but they are having fun,” the source shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Were Photographed Together in May

Josh Allen spotted with Hailee Steinfeld after rumored Brittany Williams breakup https://t.co/hCkl0g4Ihg pic.twitter.com/AOUHnNF7sg — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2023

Steinfeld and Allen stepped out for a night on the town and were caught by paparazzi in photos supplied by the New York Post.

The two hopped out of a black SUV before heading out on a date in the Big Apple. Both dressed somewhat causally — Steinfeld was in a pair of jeans along with a cream-colored blazer while Allen was in a T-shirt and a pair of blue slacks—as they walked to their destination.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Steinfeld and Allen were spotted again, this time enjoying some sushi at Bou in New York City. In a photo on the restaurant’s Instagram Stories, Steinfeld and Allen were seated at a table with some friends. In the pic, Allen has his arm around Steinfeld and she was holding his hand, according to the New York Post.

Josh Allen Split From His Now-Ex Brittany Williams Earlier in 2023

Allen has yet to publicly address rumors that he split from Brittany Williams, though the two have clearly parted ways. In April 2023, the New York Post reported that Williams had unfollowed Allen on Instagram, fueling the breakup rumors. The outlet confirmed that the two had gone on vacation together just one month earlier.

Weeks later, People magazine confirmed that Allen and Williams had gone their separate ways, with Williams deleting any and all traces of Allen from her social media accounts.

Allen and Williams were first romantically linked in 2017, though they’d known each other since they were young, according to People.

Williams was very supportive of Allen’s football career and was often spotted at Buffalo Bills games, wearing number 17.

Since being drafted by the Bills in 2018, Allen’s social media activity has shifted. In fact, the last time he shared a photo with Williams was in 2022.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld’s last relationship was with Niall Horan in 2018. She recently told People magazine that she’s single.

“I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan. I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever,” she told the outlet in an article that was published in May 2023.

Allen and Steinfeld have yet to make their relationship Instagram official.

