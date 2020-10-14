John Legend Performs for First Time Since His Baby’s Death at BBMAs

Tonight is the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, and superstar John Legend is one of the performers. Legend will be performing the song “Never Break” from his most-recent album Bigger Love.

Other performers at this year’s Billboard Music Awards include Post Malone, Garth Brooks, Brandy, Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Doja Cat, Sheila E, En Vogue, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix, Sia and more.

Just a few weeks ago, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen revealed that their baby had not survived Teigen’s hospitalization. This will be Legend’s first performance since the loss of his child.

Legend Will Be Performing “Never Break” at the Billboard Music Awards

Legend will be performing his hit song “Never Break,” which he also performed at this year’s BET Awards on June 28. That performance was emotional for an entirely different reason than tonight’s will be.

It’s likely that Legend will dedicate the performance to his late son, who he and Teigen named Jack, as the song is about perseverance in the wake of adversity and pain.

“Whenever life is hard, we’ll never lose our way, ’cause we both know who we are,” the first verse reads. “Who knows about tomorrow? We don’t know what’s in the stars, I just know I’ll always follow the light in your heart.”

The chorus continues that theme, repeating the words “We will never break.”

Legend Is Not Nominated For Any BBMAs This Year

There are a number of artists up for awards at this year’s awards, but John Legend is not one of them.

BBMA nominees and winners are chosen based on fan interactions with music, according to Broadway World. The ways that fans interact that are counted toward the awards include buying the albums and songs digitally, streaming the songs, how much radio airplay songs received as well as social engagement.

The specific awards this time around are based on the period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020.

The top nominee this year is Post Malone, who was nominated 16 times across 15 categories. Lil Nas X is nominated 13 times and Billie Eilish was nominated 12 times alongside D.J. Khalid.

This year’s nominees for Top Artist include Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Top New Artist nominees include DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Roddy Ricch.

The show airs tonight, October 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

