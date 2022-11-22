John Legend’s Adorable Kids Join Him on ‘The Voice’ Set: ‘My Biggest Fans’

Last night’s Top 13 live performances on “The Voice” doubled as “Take Your Kids to Work Day” for coach John Legend. Fans are swooning over images and video of Legend with his adorable kids, whom he shares with his wife Chrissy Teigen, joining him in his coach’s chair for the first time in three years.

‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend Introduces His ‘Very Special Guests’

Shortly after the three remaining contestants on his team — Kim Cruse, Parjita Bastola, and Omar Jose Cardona — performed during the live, two-hour show on November 21, 2022, Legend posted a photo of six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles sitting in his lap.

He captioned the photo, “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend.”

The Instagram account for “The Voice” also posted the photo, crediting Teigen as the photographer. It captioned it, “can you even handle something like this……….”

Meanwhile, the proud papa also shared a video with Luna and Miles on his Instagram Stories.

“Hello everybody! We have special guests on the set today,” he said, with an arm wrapped around each kid’s waist. “Luna hasn’t been to see me at ‘The Voice’ in a long time. Have you ever been here Miles?”

Miles shook his head no, and Legend exclaimed, “I don’t think he has!”

He continued, “We have very special guests — are you enjoying the show? Are you gonna vote for Team Legend?”

Luna raised both her fists in the air, nodded and said, “Yes!”

Legend laughed as both kids clapped and said, “Team Legend all the way!”

John Legend Posts Throwback Photo to Last Time His Kids Visited ‘The Voice’

Though Legend momentarily forget during his Instagram video that his son Miles actually had been to the set of “The Voice,” he found and posted a throwback photo of his kids’ last visit to the set three years prior. It’s a photo that Teigen originally tweeted on November 11, 2019.

At the time, Teigen wrote, “I couldn’t go to @NBCTheVoice today but looks like it’s going well!”

In the photo, Luna was 3 1/2 — with her hand playfully covering her dad’s mouth — and Miles was just 18 months old. At the time of that photo, Legend was filming his second season of “The Voice.” He first joined the show as a coach in the spring of 2019, for season 16, and has been with the series ever since.

Legend will be noticeably absent, however, from “The Voice” during season 23, which is set to premiere on March 6, 2023. But he told People that, unlike his colleague Blake Shelton, he will return to be a coach on “The Voice” in the future.

“We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried and I thought that’s what was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back,” he explained to People in October, adding that he wants to be home in the weeks after Teigen gives birth to their third child, due in early 2023.