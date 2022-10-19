‘Voice’ Coach Assures Fans They’ll ‘Be Back’ Someday

A “Voice” coach has gone on record saying that they will “be back on ‘The Voice'” someday. Find out why singer John Legend will not be a part of Blake Shelton’s final season on the show and also why Legend knows he’ll be back someday.

John Legend Revealed He Thought There Wouldn’t Be a Spring Season of ‘The Voice’

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the R&B superstar was asked about taking the season off in the spring — the four coaches in season 23, which is Shelton’s last, will be Shelton, returning coach Kelly Clarkson, who is sitting out season 22, and new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Legend revealed that he started planning around the idea that “The Voice” would not have a spring season because it didn’t have one in 2022.

“We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried and I thought that’s what was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back,” said Legend, adding that he’ll definitely be keeping busy.

“My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m going to be doing a little bit of touring, so it’s probably better that I take a break,” he added.

But he assured fans that he will return someday, telling “Entertainment Tonight,” “I’ll be back on ‘The Voice,’ just not this coming season.”

Legend Also Said He Will Miss His Friend Blake Shelton on the Show

When asked about Shelton’s departure after 23 seasons, Legend said, “You can’t do something forever.”

“We’re gonna miss him, though,” continued the singer. “He has been the heart and the anchor and the soul of the show for a long time. He’s a friend of mine and I really enjoy working with him and we’re all gonna miss him.”

When he announced that season 23 would be his last, Shelton said in a statement that he wrestled with this decison “for a while” and finally decided that “it’s time for [him] to step away.”

Shelton continued:

This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at “The Voice” from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.” It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the “Voices” who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!

On Twitter, Legend responded to Shelton’s announcement by writing, “You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run!”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.