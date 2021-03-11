John Legend ‘The Voice’ Team 2021: Contestants So Far

NBC’s The Voice has brought some impressive talent to TV screens around the nation in 2021, and the coaches have all been working on filling their teams. With only one episode of Blind Auditions left at the time of writing, coach John Legend only has three more spots to fill on his team.

Legend is taking on coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton in order to try to win the competition once again. Team Nick is the only team that has never had a win in the competition, and Jonas is trying to pull one off for the first time in his second season on the show.

Read on to learn more about the contestants on Team Legend so far this season.

Christine Cain

Christine Cain Brings Soul to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Christine Cain performs "Watermelon Sugar" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions #TheVoice2021… 2021-03-02T04:12:37Z

Christine Cain, the 27-year-old singer from Pasadena, California, chose to go with Team Legend after she sang “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles for her blind audition.

Cain said she grew up performing but was bullied in high school, so she recently got back into singing. She earned two chairs turned at The Voice blind auditions when both Team Kelly and Team Legend wanted her.

Victor Solomon

Victor Solomon Is Soulful on Common and John Legend's “Glory” – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Victor Solomon performs Common and John Legend's "Glory" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2021-02-26T16:59:46Z

Victor Solomon took a risk at his blind audition, choosing to perform “Glory” by John Legend and Common for his chance to get on the show. Solomon is 22 years old and from Peoria, Illinois.

Legend couldn’t resist turning around for Solomon, and the singer also impressed Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas enough to get chair turns. Shelton didn’t even know the song was originally performed by John Legend, though, and Solomon went with Team Legend in the end.

Carolina Rial

Carolina Rial's Beautiful Performance of Sam Smith's "Stay with Me" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Carolina Rial performs "Stay with Me" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions… 2021-03-03T03:45:02Z

Carolina Rial sang “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith for her Blind Auditions, and the 17-year-old singer from New Jersey instantly bonded with Nick Jonas over being from Jersey.

“I’ve driven through New Jersey a lot,” Legend told Rial.

She did eventually choose to go with Team Legend over Team Nick, however.

Pia Renee

Pia Renee Gets Soulful on Stevie Wonder's "Master Blaster (Jammin')" – Voice Blind Auditions 2021Pia Renee performs "Master Blaster (Jammin')" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions… 2021-03-09T02:35:59Z

Pia Renee was a very impressive reggae singer from Chicago, and she got both John Legend and Blake Shelton to turn around after her performance of “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” by Stevie Wonder.

When Blake Shelton’s only pitch was to say that his fiance was a reggae singer, 37-year-old Renee decided to go with Team Legend over Team Blake.

Ciana Pelekai

Ciana Pelekai's Cool Performance of Tones and I's "Dance Monkey" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Ciana Pelekai performs "Dance Monkey" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions #TheVoice2021… 2021-03-09T03:28:51Z

Ciana Pelekai is a 20-year-old contestant from Las Vegas, Nevada who performed “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. The artist is originally from Hawaii but moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in order to pursue her show business career.

John blocked Team Nick for Pelekai, so she didn’t have a choice and instead went with Team Legend.

Durell Anthony

Durell Anthony's Special Version of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Durell Anthony performs "What's Going On" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions… 2021-03-09T03:48:15Z

Durell Anthony is a 24-year-old contestant from San Diego, California who sang “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye for his audition. He got John Legend to turn his chair right away, and though Kelly Clarkson also turned around, it wasn’t really a competition for Anthony. He chose Team Legend right away.

Deion Warren

Deion Warren Makes Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" His Own – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Deion Warren performs "Shallow" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions #TheVoice2021 #DeionWarren… 2021-03-09T15:59:45Z

Deion Warren is a 28-year-old from Conway, North Carolina. He performed an amazing rendition of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradely Cooper for his Blind Audition. Warren earned chair turns from John and Kelly immediately, but Nick Jonas also threw his hat into the ring.

The contestant chose Team Legend after he was praised for his “rich and nuanced” range.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

READ NEXT: Nick Jonas ‘The Voice’ Team 2021: Contestants So Far