Kelly Clarkson Reveals Album Title & Promises Music ‘Really Soon’

“The Voice” coach, music superstar, and TV personality Kelly Clarkson has officially revealed the name of her upcoming album. And, in a surprise to fans, she announced a mini-residency in Las Vegas this summer.

Clarkson has also teased that she’s releasing the lead single from the album in the coming weeks, as she’s set to perform it on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and she has already recorded that episode. She revealed the news on Instagram on March 27, 2023.

“It’s happening, y’all!,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to announce that I’m finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I’ll be singing all of your favorites… and yes, I’ll be singing some new ones, too! Tickets for chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, will go on sale this Friday, March 31st at 10AM PT.”

Clarkson revealed that she named the album chemistry because it’s about every stage of a relationship.

“It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing,” Clarkson said in an Instagram video. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on it.”

She added, “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you.” Later on in the clip, Clarkson promised that the album was coming soon.

“And when I say soon,” she told the cameras, “I mean really soon.”

Kelly Clarkson’s Album is Highly Anticipated

Clarkson started speaking about her upcoming album in September 2022, which has led to fans being excited about the release. Clarkson told Variety all about the album and the types of tracks that can be expected.

“I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me,” she told Variety. “It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

She shared that there were a lot of emotions going through her head when she and her ex separated. Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March 2022.

“[When] the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write [the album],” Clarkson shared. “And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves.”

Clarkson Announced 10 Concert Dates

Clarkson announced her shows in Las Vegas, adding that she will only be performing 10 shows and will not be adding any dates to the event.

The first show will take place on July 28, 2023, and the last date is August 19, 2023. All dates are at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Presale for the tickets begin on March 28, and they will officially be on sale on Friday, March 31, 2023. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.