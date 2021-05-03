Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She Really Feels About Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’

Superstar Ariana Grande is set to join the cast of coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” for season 21 in the fall of 2021. She’ll be in the big red chairs alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Grande announced on Instagram that she’d be taking the seat next season.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas, we will miss you,” she wrote at the time.

During an episode of Clarkson’s daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she opened up about how she feels about Grande joining “The Voice.”

Clarkson Thinks Grande Is Her Biggest Competition

Kelly Clarkson Reacts To Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice'After Kelly Clarkson revealed she's worried about Ariana Grande joining "The Voice" next season, Roz Weston, Graeme O'Neil and guest co-host Latasha Mercer discuss during ET Canada Live. SUBSCRIBE to our channel: youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: etcanada.com Facebook: facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: instagram.com/etcanada #TheVoice #KellyClarkson #ArianaGrande 2021-04-27T18:58:09Z

During a segment of Clarkson’s show called “Kellyoke,” Clarkson talked to an audience member about singing and asked him to sing “Lately” by Stevie Wonder, per ET Canada. The audience member had a surprisingly nice voice, and Clarkson told him he should audition to be on “The Voice” next season.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson shared. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’

Clarkson added, “I love her though. I’m excited about it.”

Shelton Also Had a Strong Reaction About Grande Joining ‘The Voice’

Shelton appeared as a surprise co-host on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” and during his time on the show, he spoke to Hoda Kotb about his wedding and about how he feels about Grande joining the coaching panel on “The Voice.”

“About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” he told Kotb. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

In the segment, Shelton also poked fun at Grande for being so young.

“I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me!” Shelton remarked, referring to the fact that he’s been on the show for the entire 20 seasons over 10 years.

He shared that he’s really looking forward to the part of the competition where “we really get to go for the throat, as far as the coaches competing against each other” and he “can’t wait to get ahold of Ariana.”

A source told Page Six in a March 30 story that Grande would be taking Jonas’ place on the NBC singing competition show and joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for the next season. Grande loves the show and “has been negotiating” for some time to land a coaching spot, the source told the outlet.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?