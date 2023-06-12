Kelly Clarkson ‘Calls Out’ ‘Barmaggedon’ Production Team

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson has some choice words for Blake Shelton and his “Barmaggedon” production team. In a June 9 Instagram Live to promote her newest single “Red Flag Collector”, Clarkson teased her season two appearance on Shelton and “Voice” host Carson Daly’s USA Network game show, in which celebrity guests are made to compete in drinking games at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville, Tennessee. “Barmaggedon” is hosted by WWE star Nikki Bella.

“I drank a lot,” Clarkson said, answering a curious fan who asked about her experience on the show, “I didn’t actually. I just don’t drink a lot in life, and so it caught up with me. But it was really fun. But let me tell you something, what they do to you. I’m going to call you out ‘Barmaggedon’. They decide the time to shoot the very beginning of the episode is at the end of the day, after you’ve shot everything and you are intoxicated. And then I actually made a mistake too, I don’t know how they’ll edit it.”

Kelly Clarkson Sang Over Blake Shelton

Play

Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Duet ‘Austin’ Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Duet ‘Austin’ on the Kelly Clarkson Show 👍😃🎤🎸 2023-04-12T01:10:06Z

Clarkson wouldn’t share all of her “mistakes” from her day on the set of “Barmaggedon”, however she did reveal that she stepped on Shelton’s toes during one segment of the show where he was performing a song.

“One [mistake I made] being – look, I was inebriated – Blake was up on the stage and he was singing, and he was looking at me and I was like ‘Oh are we supposed to sing now?'” Clarkson recounted, “And so I just, you know, like a karaoke moment. So I started singing with him and I was like ‘Wait was this supposed to be his moment?’ I didn’t realize until the end. I had had some tequila.”

Without revealing her teammate or opponent, Clarkson said she had lots of fun with all involved, and that she would definitely return to “Barmaggedon” if given the chance to come back.

Clarkson and Shelton are not strangers to an impromptu duet, with one such performance taking place in the interview chairs of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, when Shelton accompanied the pair as they sang his 2001 song “Austin”, which served as his debut single from his debut album.

Blake Shelton ‘Stole’ an Idea for ‘Barmaggedon’ From Kelly Clarkson

Shelton admitted in December 2022 that the reason he is singing during his “Barmaggedon” episodes is because he stole the idea from Clarkson, who opens each episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” by singing a cover of a popular song in a beloved segment which she calls Kellyoke.

“I like to steal from people,” Shelton said, “I watch Kelly Clarkson’s talk show every day. I never miss it. She opens every one of her episodes with a song, and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do that. I’m going to do what Kelly does, but do it better than Kelly.’ So I decided that I’m going to do a classic, bar karaoke theme song every episode of ‘Barmageddon’.”

Daly chimed in as well, saying that his friend Shelton, “came to me and he pitched this idea and he goes, ‘What do you think about me opening up with a cover? We’ll call it a ‘Blake-oke.’ I say, ‘Kelly has the Kellyoke. You can’t call it ‘Blake-oke.’”

READ NEXT: Which ‘Voice’ Performer Does Kelly Clarkson Want to Collaborate With?