Which ‘Voice’ Performer Does Kelly Clarkson Want to Collaborate With?

“The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to working with others. In fact, the “American Idol” winner has worked with two artists for featured songs on her upcoming 10th studio album, “Chemistry”, which is set for a June 23, 2023 release. The first is comedian and musician Steve Martin, who played the banjo for Clarkson’s single “I Hate Love”, and the other is percussionist and singer Shiela E., who will be featured on the album’s final track, “That’s Right”.

In a June 9 Instagram live clip, Clarkson spoke with followers about her latest single from the album, “Red Flag Collector”, and answered fan questions, including one about which “Voice” season 23 performer she would most want to collaborate with.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Some of Her Dream Collaborations

“Ooh, somebody just mentioned Lewis Capaldi, I would love to sing with him,” Clarkson admitted, reacting to a fan comment during her Live video.

Capaldi appeared on “The Voice” season 23 live finale show to perform his single “Wish You the Best” from his May 2023 album “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent”.

Clarkson also revealed during the live video that her children are asking her to be included in her music, responding to one fan who asked “Would you ever collab with your kids?”

“My kids are begging me to do something, that’s what’s so funny. They’re like ‘Can we come sing?’ because they heard I was doing the Vegas thing, ‘Can we come?’ and I’m like, well you don’t just get up there for nothing, is there a song you want to do? I would totally do that but I gotta figure out something that would make sense,” Clarkson shared, before teasing that her 8-year-old daughter River may be involved in some song or video for “Chemistry” beyond the “Favorite Kind of High” lyric video that she was featured in.

Among others, Clarkson also shouted out Adele, Cher, and Steven Tyler (and Aerosmith) as artists she admires or would like to collaborate with during her Live video.

Kelly Clarkson Wrote a Song for a Fellow ‘Voice’ Coach

During her Live video, Clarkson also took a moment to gush about her fellow “Voice” coach Niall Horan’s latest album, “The Show”, which had just come out that day, saying, “I love the sound of his new album”.

Clarkson and Horan have a special connection, as both got their big breaks in music while competing on a singing competition show judged by Simon Cowell. Clarkson went on to be a contributing writer on One Direction’s debut album “Up All Night” for the track “Tell Me a Lie”.

“When Simon Cowell put me forward to write for One Direction I said: ‘Let me hear them first’. Simon has been really supportive since I won American Idol. ‘Tell Me A Lie’ is the cut I’ve got on 1D’s album as I like the story of them, how they came together as a group. While I wrote the song for me, it didn’t fit in the current album as I never want an album to sound like one thought,” Clarkson said in a 2012 interview about the experience.

Clarkson had the same favor returned to her on “Chemistry”, as a fellow “Voice” coach Nick Jonas is credited as a write on the Steve Martin-featured track “I Hate Love”, which is out now on all streaming platforms.

