Kelly Clarkson Claims Ex Brandon Blackstock Defrauded Her of Millions

Kelly Clarkson announced earlier in 2020 that she and her husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock, were getting divorced and were planning on co-parenting their children.

The divorce has since taken a turn toward ugly with both parties filing legal paperwork and an intense custody battle.

Now, OK! Magazine and TMZ report that Clarkson has filed paperwork with the California Labor Commission claiming that Blackstock defrauded her of millions of dollars. The lawsuit states that, as her manager, Blackstock charged excessive fees.

Clarkson Wants Her Money Back

In the paperwork, Clarkson claimed that Blackstock defrauded her and owes her all the money back.

According to TMZ as well, Clarkson has been a top earner in the music industry, so that would be a large fortune.

Blackstock and his father operate Starstruck management. The lawyer for Starstruck, Bryan Freedman, spoke to TMZ regarding the new paperwork.

“The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times,” he said. “While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

Clarkson was previously sued by Starstruck Management for $1.4 million. Then, Clarkson refused to pay, People reports.

The petition requests that all agreements between Clarkson and the management company be “declared void and unenforceable.”

Clarkson has worked with Starstruck Management since sometime in 2007. It is run by Narvel Blackstock, Clarkson’s father-in-law, Variety reported.

Clarkson and Blackstock’s Divorce Has Turned Ugly

According to court documents obtained by E! Online, Clarkson and Blackstock have been at odds when it comes to co-parenting their children.

“The level of conflict between the parents has increased,” the document reportedly reads. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

An Insider told E! News that Blackstock wanted to have the children fly back and forth between Los Angeles and Montana, but a judge shot that idea down because it makes more sense for the children to continue going to school in Los Angeles.

“He had originally wanted the kids to fly back and forth, which was never going to work,” one insider told the outlet. “That’s what they were fighting about.”

Blackstock has requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, according to People.

It would add up to more than $5 million a year, and he also asked for $2 million in attorney fees, the article stated.

