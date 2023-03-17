Kelly Clarkson Reveals Impact of Divorce on Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson has learned that sometimes the truth hurts. During a March 2023 appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, “The Voice” coach opened up about fostering an honest relationship with her kids and how her recent divorce has had an impact on them. She shares daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put in bed, I’m like, ‘Are you happy?’” Clarkson said in the episode.

Their answer is not always yes.

“A lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house. I wish-’ And they’re really honest about it and I’m raising that kind of individual, I want you to be honest with me” Clarkson explained to Martinez. “And I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well, I get it. That sucks, you know, but we’re going to work it out and you’re so loved by both of us’ and I go through this conversation.”

But, she admitted that their answer sometimes “kills” her. Clarkson added on the podcast, “I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh god, don’t tell me that.’”

The 40-year-old explained to Martinez that while she does not treat them like adults, she does not treat them like kids either.

“They’re not small feelings, those are huge feelings and those are huge emotions and so I think that’s my thing, I always ask them every night, ‘Are you happy? Did you have a happy day?’” Clarkson elaborated on the podcast.

Clarkson and Blackstock share custody of their two children, having the kids for alternating three week periods, she told Martinez. He was already a parent to daughter Savannah, 21, and son Seth, 16, from a previous marriage.

Kelly Clarkson Never Plans to Marry Again

Clarkson is enjoying the single life and the freedom that affords. As she said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, “I won’t be getting married…. You heard it here. Play this back.”

The singer explained to Martinez that she has let go of any preconceived notions about how society wants her to live her life.

“I’ve been through a couple divorces in my own family, like as a kid,” Clarkson explained to Martinez. “And it’s like, to me, you can be in love. I would love to fall in love. Like, I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing. But I, I have children and that’s why I say, it’s not like I’m against marriage. I’m saying I have children. I have the most positive experience with step situations and like remarrying. I didn’t have the most positive situations growing up. I will not do that to my children.”

She added, “I don’t want someone in my house around my kids, I’m not down with that.”

But, Clarkson is “so happy.” She exclaimed on the podcast, “I love my children. I love my time with them. I love my work. I love my dogs more than most humans. I love, I love my life.”

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Split in 2020

The former couple began dating in 2012 and got married the following year. The “American Idol” winner filed for divorce in June 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported. Clarkson addressed their split on her talk show in September 2020, admitting that she “didn’t see anything coming that came.”

“But what I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts,” Clarkson said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “As you know, we have four kids. Divorce is never easy and we’re both from divorced families, so you know, we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Their divorce was finalized in March 2022, The Blast reported. According to court documents obtained by the publication, Clarkson paid Blackstock more than $1 million in a lump sum and an additional $45,601 in monthly child support payments.

“I was destroyed,” Clarkson told Martinez of their split. “Like, on the ground, like crying. Cause that’s a loss. It’s a death, honestly. You grieve something that you thought would be forever.”

READ NEXT: HGTV ‘Power Duo’ Team up for New Series