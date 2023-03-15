HGTV ‘Power Duo’ Team up for New Series

Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts are back! The stars of “Home Inspector Joe” are reuniting for HGTV’s new series, “What’s Wrong With That House?”, the network announced in a press release.

“New title, new concept, same power duo!” Gatts teased on Instagram. She explained in the post’s caption, “We get to really focus on one home, and it means more detailed focus on the WORK.”

Mazza is a New York-based licensed home inspector with “more than 20 years of construction experience,” according to an HGTV press release. Together with Gatts, a designer who owns beam&bloom interiors, he starred in “Home Inspector Joe.” The series, which premiered in January 2022, had only one season. Mazza explained in an Instagram Reel that “What’s Wrong With That House?” serves as a reworked second season.

The pair will still tackle a home’s hidden issues and renovate to create their clients’ dream homes, HGTV explained in a press release.

“Home inspector Joe comes in and tells you what’s wrong with the house, right,” Mazza said on Instagram of the new show. “I’m going to go in this house, I’m going to tell you what’s wrong. We’re going to repair that house, you know Noel’s going to make it look beautiful, so we are back.”

“From leaky pipes and cracked foundations to broken boilers and unsafe fireplaces, Joe will figure out what needs to be fixed ASAP,” HGTV described the series in a press release. “Once the property is in tip-top shape, designer Noel will step in to make it beautiful. She will find creative ways to maximize each family’s budget, giving them functional and stylish spaces.”

Mazza revealed on Instagram that the show is still in production. The eight-episode season is slated to premiere in late 2024, according to an HGTV press release.

“Joe is the guy everyone needs in their corner when it comes to home renovations,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said in a press release. “His decades of experience and sixth sense for uncovering hidden damage is remarkable. He’s on a mission in ‘What’s Wrong With That House?’ to find and fix problem areas, and with Noel’s talent for design, will always save the day by giving families a home that is safe and beautiful.”

Fellow HGTV Stars Congratulated Joe Mazza & Noel Gatts

Fans celebrated the news in Gatts’ comment section, including a couple of her fellow HGTV stars.

Page Turner, the host of “Fix My Flip” and competitor on “Rock the Block,” wrote, “Yay!!! Sooooo happy for you!! 👏🏽👏🏽”

Chris LaMont of “Buy It or Build It” also celebrated the news, erroneously congratulating Gatts and her “hubby” Mazza. But as she corrected, “he’s not my hubby! Lol! But everyone thinks we’re married. He’s like my ‘brother from another mother.’”

Mike Pyle of HGTV’s “Inside Out” and Russell J Holmes of “Renovation Impossible” also commented their congratulations on Mazza’s post.

Joe Mazza & Noel Gatts Experienced ‘Extreme Ups & Downs’ While Filming the Show

The duo had been hinting at a new show for months, revealing they were filming in behind-the-scenes photos shared to Instagram.

Gatts reflected on their journey to television, revealing in a January 2022 Instagram post that they filmed the sizzle reel “less than a week before the world shut down,” referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through a global pandemic (that still rages), and a lot of extreme ups and downs, we’ve powered through as a team,” she captioned the picture of the duo on set. “Along with @hgtv @rivrmedia and our fabulous crew, we’ve built something that we’re really excited about with Home Inspector Joe!”

