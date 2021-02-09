WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani’s ‘Misery’

Kelly Clarkson, music superstar, talk show host and coach of The Voice, paid tribute to former coworker and friend Gwen Stefani in a new Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson covered Stefani’s song “Misery,” much to Stefani’s delight.

Stefani shared the video on Twitter, writing, “ok @kellyclarkson my mind is blown – can’t believe u sang #misery on your show!! so beautiful!! thank you!!”

Fans loved that Stefani shared the video and asked the artists to collaborate together on a new song in the future.

Watch Clarkson Singing ‘Misery’

Clarkson performed “Misery” during her Kellyoke portion of the show.

“So put me outta my misery, oh/ Hurry up, come see me/ Put me outta my misery/ Hurry up, come see me/ Enough, enough of this suffering,” she sings.

According to Billboard, “Misery” was featured on Stefani’s Billboard 200 number one album called This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Clarkson Recently Released a Song With a Former ‘Voice’ Contestant

According to Everything Nash, The Voice alum Jake Hoot wanted to team up with Clarkson as soon as he realized that his new song, “I Would’ve Loved You,” was a duet. The singer wrote the song alongside Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd.

“When we wrote it, I said, ‘I think this would be awesome if we got Kelly to sing on this,’” he said. “When I was on The Voice, she said, ‘Hey, let’s do something together.’ So I sent it to her, and didn’t hear anything. And then later on in the year, when we were seriously considering putting this on the album, I said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to text her again,’ because I had to ask her a couple of questions about other things.”

Afterward, he sent Clarkson the song and she agreed to sing it with him right away.

“She called me back immediately and she said, ‘I want to shout this from the rooftops. Yes, I’m in,” he said. “Like, let’s get this done. And so trying to coordinate her incredibly busy schedule with mine recording everything and then also a wedding coming up and then having to fly to LA to record or having to send stuff out there, it just all worked perfectly.”

For the music video for their song, Clarkson and Hoot teamed up for the emotional video.

The music video features the Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre’s elegance from the back of house to the front of the house.

“More than forever, always, madly / the deepest, unforgettable / With all that I am / with my heart wide open / for the rest of my life I promise you / I’m gonna hate you as long and as much as I would’ve loved you / and I would’ve loved you,” the pair sing at one point in the song.

The song and the video were both received favorably from fans and stars alike. Blake Shelton even reached out to congratulate Hoot on his new single and album.

