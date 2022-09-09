Kelly Clarkson Announces Next Career Move Years in the Making

Music and TV superstar Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” ahead of season 22 of the show, citing that she wanted to take a summer off to spend with her children amid her divorce. However, she has since revealed that she did work on music in her time away from the show.

In an interview with Variety ahead of the return of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson revealed that she has a new album on the horizon. The star has been teasing the album, which some fans have dubbed her “divorce album,” for over a year.

The Album Will be Released in 2023

Clarkson revealed that she’ll be releasing her album in 2023, and it’s the first album she’ll have recorded and released in the last five years. Now was the time, she shared, because she finally had the time to work on it.

“I had some time, finally,” she said. “I’ve never had a summer off since I was, like, 16, and I was like, ‘I need it off.’ I think that created the space for me to really have time to go, ‘What am I comfortable with? What do I want to release?’ So I’m working on my album this week. It’s coming out next year.”

She added, “And this is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

She said that she’s been working on the project for two years, starting when she and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock separated.

“I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind,” she said. “So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

Clarkson Will Not Do a Traditional Tour

Clarkson said that she hadn’t had time to work on the album until she took some time off from “The Voice” and “American Song Contest,” and she’s not sure she’ll take the time to tour the album in a traditional way.

“I definitely am going to do shows. We’re figuring that out,” Clarkson said. “I sing almost every day because of the show, even though it’s always other people’s music. So I feel like I’m checking that box. But when you write an album that’s so personal, it’s just therapeutic to be able to get up there.”

She also shared that “the only way it fits” would be to do the tour or the shows she plans in the summer.

“I know there are other guys and girls out there that have been through this kind of breakup who are going to need to scream at the top of their lungs – you can come and join me,” she shared.

“The Voice” returns on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns for season four on Monday, September 12.

