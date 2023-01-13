Kelly Clarkson Launches New Popcorn Flavor With Jonas Brothers

“American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with her fellow “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas and his bandmates and brothers Joe and Kevin to bring a new popcorn flavor to life.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn began with Rob Garbowsky, the man behind the brand, perfecting his popcorn seasoning recipe at home for friends and family. Then, after a Jonas Brothers concert was rained out in 2011, Rob’s son Greg (the band’s then-bass player) brought Nick to his family’s home for dinner. Rob made them a batch of his popcorn, and after ten years of eating it backstage at their concerts, the Jonas Brothers began selling the popcorn nationwide.

Now, Clarkson is joining the team to collaborate on a new flavor, Kelly’s Classic BBQ, which adds her Southern spin to the founder’s original flavor. Kelly’s Classic BBQ debuts in stores across the United States today, January 13.

The Jonas Brothers Made Popcorn on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The Jonas Brothers and their business partner Rob Garbowsky previously appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last Spring to introduce their popcorn to Clarkson’s audience and announce their national retail launch.

While on the show, the Rob’s Backstage Popcorn team made a batch of their popcorn live on air with Clarkson, who was a fast fan. Garbowsky told Clarkson that it took a while to master his recipe and find the perfect balance of flavors, saying, “You mentioned the salt and the sweet, the other part was the savory. It really was a matter of trying to nail those three parts, because any one of them can overwhelm the other.”

Clarkson’s band, Y’all, was also seen enjoying the popcorn later in the episode while Clarkson challenged the Jonas Brothers to a Las Vegas trivia contest ahead of their Las Vegas residency, which is set to return to the Park MGM Theater for select dates this February (Kevin and Nick won, beating Kelly and Joe, although they still awarded every audience member with two tickets to the Brothers’ residency).

Rob Garbowsky Was ‘Beyond Thrilled’ to Work With Kelly Clarkson

This is the first celebrity partnership for Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, and on the back of the bag there is a quote from Rob, which speaks to how excited he is for this collaboration, before going on to talk about their inspiration for the flavor. “This flavor pulls from Kelly’s southern roots to create a sweet and smoky barbecue flavored popcorn unlike anything you have ever had before.”

The celebrities worked with Garbowsky to test countless variations on the popcorn seasoning before landing on their final flavor, and were also involved in the packaging design, which besides the quote features horseshoes, cacti, and horse saddles, all reminiscent of Clarkson’s Texas roots.

Just like the original flavor, Kelly’s Classic BBQ is available for purchase online ($23.99 per 4-pack on eatrobs.com) and in stores at Walmart and Albertsons nationwide. The flavor is also coming to Sam’s Club on January 27th and Kroger stores in February, according to a representative for the team. There is a store locator on the company’s website for those looking to find the closest retailer to them.

