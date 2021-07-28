Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay Huge Amount of Spousal Support

Kelly Clarkson announced in 2020 that she was getting divorced from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The ‘The Voice‘ coach has now been ordered to pay a large amount of spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson will be paying nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support following their divorce. The spousal support, according to the outlet, accounts for $150,000 of that order. The child support ruling came in at $45,601 per month.

The court documents explain that the decision came following arguments about the couple’s shared property, children and overall monthly income. According to The Blast, the documents also show that Clarkson earns $1,583,617 a month in income.

Back in December 2020, it was revealed by People that Blackstock asked for over $300,000 a month in spousal support and over $130,000 a month in child support for their children, Remington Alexander and River Rose.

The Report Reveals Blackstock is Leaving the Entertainment Industry

According to The Blast, the documents also stated that Blackstock is leaving the entertainment industry behind. At the time of writing, he is still country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton’s manager, but the documents state that he “spends minimal time” representing Shelton.

Blackstock will be working as a rancher, according to The Blast’s report.

Clarkson was also ordered to pay $1.25 million in attorney fees and professional costs for Blackstock.

Insiders told E! Online in December 2020 that the couple was no longer seeing eye-to-eye about their divorce, but other sources said that Clarkson was still supporting Blackstock, according to OK! Magazine, as Clarkson had agreed to not talk badly about her estranged husband amid the divorce.

“The truth is Brandon checked out of that marriage long before Kelly, and she filed the divorce papers so they could both go out and find happiness. So for him to turn around and ask for $5 million a year plus another $2 million for his lawyers was a real slap in the face,” one person close to Clarkson reportedly told the outlet. “It is just so sh***y. And he is doing it now because he knows Kelly wants River and Remington to have a relationship with [half-siblings] Savannah and Seth.”

Clarkson Bought a New Home Amid the Divorce

Clarkson, who was the season one winner of “American Idol,” bought a new home in Toluca Lake, California. According to Us Weekly, the home cost $5.4 million, and Clarkson purchased it in June 2021.

Her new home, according to the outlet, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is nearly 5,000 square feet.

Clarkson has had her Encino, California home listed for sale since the summer of 2020, but it was originally listed for $10 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The listing has been updated, however, with a price tag of $8.9 million, which is the second price cut after it was first slashed to $9.5 million.

According to SFGate, the home is 10,000 square feet and features exposed beam ceilings and a bright interior. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms including the main home and the guesthouse.

Photos of the home are available online in a gallery in the Los Angeles Times.

According to Us Weekly, Clarkson sold her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, for $6.3 million in 2021. According to realtor.com, That home was originally listed at $2.86 million when Clarkson and Blackstock purchased it, but the price when they wanted to sell was $8.75 million. It was then listed at $6.95 million before the sale.

The Hendersonville home is 20,000 square feet and is a lakefront property sitting on 4-plus acres, according to realtor.com. It features seven bedrooms as well as a grand foyer with a two-story great room that includes a fireplace, French doors, a mezzanine and a large kitchen.

