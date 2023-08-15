Gwen Stefani’s Son Performs at Blake Shelton’s Bar: WATCH

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani‘s oldest son, Kingston Rossdale, made an appearance at Ole Red, a bar and music venue owned by “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton. Kingston Rossdale, 17, took the stage in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to sing a song.

Kingston Rossdale addressed the crowd before grabbing the microphone. Someone in the audience recorded the performance and shared the full video on TikTok.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Praised Kingston Rossdale’s Performance & Many Think He Looks Just Like His Famous Dad

Kingston Rossdale didn’t seem nervous as he performed for the bar patrons, many of whom gathered around the stage to watch him.

After the video was shared on TikTok, dozens of people commented, many praising the teen for his singing abilities and others saying that he’s the spitting image of his dad — the frontman of the 90s band Bush.

“Omg he is his dads mini me,” one person wrote.

“The resemblance of daddy is uncanny. Good job Kingston,” someone else said.

“Wow, his voice is such a mix of both his mom & dad’s voices. So much talent running through his veins. So cool, thanks for sharing this,” a third comment read.

“Great job Kingston! I know you’re gonna do great things in your life; how could you not, with all the awesome talent around you,” a fourth TikTok user added.

At the end of the performance, Kingston Rossdale thanked the crowd.

“Love you guys, thank you for being here. Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night; enjoy yourselves!” he added. He then walked toward the back of the stage and gave Shelton a big hug. Several TikTok users noticed the moment between the two men and appreciated their closeness.

Blake Shelton Has Built a Close Relationship With Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Play

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in front of family and friends on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s home in Oklahoma. In attendance were Stefani’s three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Over the years, Shelton has worked to build a close relationship with all three kids and really stepped into the role of stepdad.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'” Shelton told Access in January 2023.

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like ‘The Voice’ that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job,” he added.

Indeed, Shelton is leaving “The Voice” after season 23. He’s been on the show since its inception.

READ NEXT: Christina Hall Gives an Update on Her Parents Amid Maui ‘Tragedy’