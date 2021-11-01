‘The Voice’ Season 21 Knockout Round Spoilers: Week 2 Winners & Eliminations

Live shows begin next week on NBC’s “The Voice,” meaning that the episode that airs on Monday, November 1, 2021 is the last of the Knockout Round episodes for season 21.

The Knockout round episodes feature coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as they whittle down their teams in hopes of securing the best possible artists for the upcoming portion of the show, where viewers ultimately decide who gets to move forward.

For the Knockout Round, the coaches brought in Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran to help the contestants prepare for their performances.

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the “The Voice” episode airing on Monday, November 1, 2021 below.

Here are the winners and eliminations taking place on the last round of Knockouts, as well as the team makeup going into the live shows, according to the Idol Forums.

Team Ariana

Knockout Round week two pairings, song choice, and eliminations:

Bella DeNapoli singing “Chandelier” by Sia vs Katherine Ann Mohler singing “Poison” by Bell Biv Devoe, Bella WINS, Katherine is eliminated

Manny Keith singing "Golden" by Harry Styles vs Jim and Sasha Allen singing "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, Jim and Sasha WIN, Manny is eliminated

Here’s the team makeup going into live shows:

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake

Here are the week two Knockout Round spoilers:

Lana Scott singing “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift vs Carson Peters singing “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait Lana WINS, Carson eliminated

Berritt Haynes singing "I Swear" by John Michael Montgomery vs Peedy Chavis singing "Unchain My Heart" by Ray Charles Peedy WINS, Berritt is eliminated

Here’s the team makeup going into live shows:

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (Steal)

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Team Kelly

Here are the week two Team Kelly spoilers:

Xavier Cornell singing “Falling Slowly” by Glen Hansard vs Jeremy Rosado singing “Run to You” by Whitney Houston Jeremy WINS, Xavier is eliminated

Here’s the team makeup going into live shows:

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Here are the week two Team Legend spoilers:

Shadale singing “Impossible” by Shontelle vs Samara Brown singing “The Best” by Tina Turner Shadale WINS, Samara is eliminated

Paris Winningham singing "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton vs Jershika Maple singing "Inseparable" by Natalie Cole Jershika WINS, Paris Stolen by Team Blake

Here’s the team makeup going into live shows:

Shadale

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (steal)

Unlike in previous seasons, the contestants who were stolen in the Knockout round will be moving forward straight to the live shows. Previously, there was a separate round called the four-way Knockout where one contestant from each team would be able to perform in order to win votes and get into the live shows that way. There is no four-way knockout set for season 21.

Instead, each team will head to the live shows with five contestants.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

