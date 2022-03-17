Two Major Country Music Stars Were Rejected by ‘The Voice’

NBC’s hit singing reality show “The Voice” has yet to produce a major superstar, but the coaches and producers have rejected some major stars in the past decade since the show’s premiere.

Of course, there are people who make it in the industry after appearing on “The Voice,” but there aren’t household names like those that come from other shows.

Maren Morris & Luke Combs Were Rejected by ‘The Voice’

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” country music star Maren Morris talked about how she was rejected from more than one singing competition including “The Voice.”

“How crazy is it that you were rejected by both ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice,’ but both shows have contestants covering your songs?” a caller on the show asked.

Maren told Cohen that she was also rejected from ‘American Idol.’

She also told Rolling Stone Country that she was happy she didn’t make it not the show while some people use her songs now, which she looks at as “sweet revenge.”

Luke Combs is a huge artist in the country music world, and he has appeared to perform on “The Voice” over the years, but he was previously rejected from the show.

According to an interview with Whiskey Riff, Combs made it through a few rounds before being cut prior to Blind Auditions.

Years ago, “The Voice” producers turned down Luke Combs back when he was attending college. One year, during spring break, he showed up and auditioned when the show was in Atlanta, Georgia, and he was ultimately turned down before getting to the coaches.

“They had four audition cities and narrowed it from about 10,000 to 200 people,” he said. “Then you don’t know if you made it to the show for a few months.”

The star made it through the pre-TV rounds, but he never made it to the actual audition for the coaches.

Katy Perry Says ‘American Idol’ Makes Superstars, ‘The Voice’ Does Not

Katy Perry, a judge on “American Idol,” recently alluded to the fact that “The Voice” does not make major stars.

While doing press for the show in a sit-down on “The View,” Perry seemingly took a shot at all the other singing competition shows that are currently on the air.

In the interview, Perry said that she thought the show she’s a part of is the only one that does create household names.

“Can I add, though, that this is the only singing show, and I know there’s a few of them out there, that has… that still creates superstars,” Perry said. “And is still continually creating superstars. Like, just a couple seasons ago, Gabby Barrett was on, and now she’s a country superstar with tons of awards. On tour. So, lives are being changed.”

She added, “And it’s not about the judges. It really, truly is about giving this opportunity over to these kids.”

