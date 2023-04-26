Former ‘Voice’ Coach Completely Changes Her Look: PHOTO

Former coach on “The Voice” Miley Cyrus is back to being a brunette — sort of.

The entertainer debuted her new look at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The event was held in the Crystal Ballroom at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023.

Cyrus, who presented the award for Music Stylist of the Year, took the stage in a black, knee length pencil skirt, a black corset top, and a pair of long, black gloves. The one thing that made headlines, however, was Cyrus’ hair color, which is more dark than light for the first time in years. Cyrus still had some blond pieces weaving through, to create some serious dimension.

Here’s what you need to know:

Miley Cyrus Shared Photos of Her New Look on Instagram

Cyrus wasted no time showing off her look on her Instagram feed, posting a bunch of photos with the caption, “I’m sorry that you’re jaded,” quoting her song “Jaded,” which is featured on her latest studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation.”

While many fans asked Cyrus when she’d be releasing the music video for her song, other fans reacted to the “Flowers” singer’s new look in the comments section. Overall, the feedback was positive.

“YOU ARE SO GORG OMG LOVE YOUR HAIR!!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“BROWNLEY IS FINALLY BACK,” someone else added.

“WE LOVE THE BRUNETTEEE,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“BRUNETTE SUITS YOU!!!” a fourth comment read.

Miley Cyrus Was Planning on Dyeing Her Hair Brown in December 2022

Cyrus’ hair color change appears to be something that the singer has thought about for months. In an interview with Today in December 2022, Cyrus says that she was planning on dyeing her hair dark ahead of the New Year’s Eve party that she was hosting alongside her godmother, Dolly Parton. However, Parton — who is blond — wasn’t a fan of the idea.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before. She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine,” Cyrus said. “And she goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blond,” she explained.

Cyrus has been known to change up her look and push the envelope with her hair styles and color, but she hasn’t made the transition from blond back to brunette until 2023. In 2012, she traded in her long, brown, “Hannah Montana” hairdo, giving platinum blond a try for the first time, and she hadn’t really looked back since.

And while she’s added in some dark streaks, chopped her hair short, cut bangs, and done just about everything else in between, this might be her biggest change yet. Fans, however, seem to approve.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has a lot to be grateful for. On April 18, 2023, she shared that her song “Flowers” had reached a new milestone.

“Flowers is spending a 12th week globally at #1 THANKS TO YOU,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Defends Best Pals Amid Intense Backlash