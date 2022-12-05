Morgan Myles of ‘The Voice’ Was Named Guardian of Children Who Lost Their Mom

Morgan Myles is flying high on the current season of “The Voice,” as the one remaining member on Camila Cabello’s team and a clear fan-favorite. The country singer has been hoping for this level of national recognition and exposure for years, but she says facing personal tragedies, and even taking on responsibility for two children who lost their beloved mother, has put her professional challenges in perspective.

Myles Opens Up About Her Guardianship

To supplement her income as she was getting her start in the music industry, Myles worked as a nanny for a decade to two children whose mom, Amy, had the debilitating disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ALS Association defines the condition as a “progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.”

Myles told The Boot in 2020 that, over the years, she and the family became so close they were practically inseparable. This comforted Amy, who asked Myles to become the children’s legal guardian as her condition worsened, just in case anything ever happened to their dad, too.

Amy died of the disease in August 2012, and Myles remained a guiding force in the kids’ lives and her parents became like another set of grandparents to them. In 2016, she named her first EP “Miss Morgan Myles” because that’s what Amy’s kids called her.