Morgan Wallen Recalls Being Eliminated on ‘The Voice’

Country music star Morgan Wallen got his start when competing on NBC’s “The Voice” before becoming the music superstar that he is today.

Wallen recently recalled his time on the show as part of the November 20 episode of “Drury Outdoors.”

“My mom actually signed me up for ‘The Voice,’ the TV show, [I] went on there,” Wallen shared. “I didn’t even know what it was [because] I never even heard of it, and I was like, yeah I guess I’ll go, you know, if you drive me to St. Louis. I’m actually willing to try it out, and made it on there, made like top 20.”

The country singer added, “I wanted to sing country music, but they wanted me to sing pop music, so I was just like I guess these people are really smart people, I guess I’ll try it. And I sang some pop songs and then they finally let me pick a song, and I picked a county song and they kicked me off.”

He called the experience the “best thing” to ever happen to him, and he moved to Nashville one year later in 2015.

Wallen Started Performing When He Was Three

In the video, Wallen opened up about his mother getting him into singing when he was a young child.

“My mom threw me on stage when I was three years old at church,” Wallen explained. “When I was five I asked for a violin for Christmas, which was probably more fiddle because you know I was at church, [and] being [from the] Appalachian Mountains, I like to listen to bluegrass and stuff a lot. So I learned how to play that but I learned how to classically play violin, and not fiddle. I quit after two or three years because I didn’t think it was cool no more.”

Later, he began playing piano and writing poems, which he used to begin songwriting when he was 19 years old.

According to Whiskey Riff, Wallen was on Team Usher first and later on Adam Levine’s team on “The Voice,” though he just made it through to live shows. During his Blind Audition on the show, he sang “Collide” by Howie Day, and Shakira turned for him first.

Morgan Wallen Is Headed Out on a Huge World Tour

Early in December 2022, Wallen announced his new “One Night at a Time” world tour in an Instagram post.

“2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this… make sure you head to my website morganwallen.com to sign up for verified fan to get your unique code for the pre-sale on Wed 12/7. VIP Packages will be available,” he wrote in the post.

He also dropped three singles on the day of the tour announcement. The singles were his songs, “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End in Why.”

The tour starts in New Zealand in March, and then Wallen heads back to the United States for the next leg in mid-April. After the first dates were announced, he added multiple new dates including two dates in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage and additional dates in Chicago and Detroit.

Special guests for the tour include Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

The tour comes two years after Wallen faced harsh criticism for using the N-word. He later apologized and met with Black social justice leaders. His 2021 album, “Dangerous,” broke multiple records.

“The Voice” is set to return in March 2023 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.