Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Morgan Wallen Not Invited to BBMAs Following Controversy

Rising country music star and “The Voice” alum Morgan Wallen continues to face backlash for allegedly using a racial slur in a video obtained by TMZ. The star will not be invited to the Billboard Music Awards, though he is a finalist for awards.

Wallen has had a very successful year when it comes to the charts, according to Billboard. The star has seen 12 weeks at number 1 on the top country albums chart as well as 10 weeks at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200.

Wallen is a finalist in five separate categories at the Billboard Music Awards this year, but he will not be appearing on the broadcast, Billboard reports.

Wallen Is Nominated Because of Chart Placement

Dick Clark Productions announced Wallen’s forthcoming absence in a statement obtained by Billboard.

“Unique among award shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the ‘Billboard’ charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization,” the statement reads. “BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners.”

Wallen’s Dangerous album has become the only country album to spend seven weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard.

The statement says that the company realizes they are in a unique position to create change in the industry.

The Studio Condemns Wallen’s Actions

The statement obtained by Billboard continues, explaining that Wallen is nominated because his albums have performed so well on the charts.

“As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting),” the statement reads. “It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work.”

In the video obtained by TMZ, which was taken on the night of Sunday, January 31, 2020, Wallen and his friends were walking up his driveway, and Wallen was yelling profanities. He can be heard saying “take care of this p****-a** mother******” and “take care of this p*****-a** [n-word]” before walking into his home.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen told TMZ at the time. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen Recently Returned to Nashville Following Time Away

In a letter to his fans, which he posted on social media, Wallen apologized for his actions and has said that he is going to work hard to be better.

“For me, my tough year carried into 2021,” he wrote. “I’ve made some mistakes, I’m figuring those out, and I apologized because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends.”

He added that he moved to Nashville at 22 years old and “never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time.”

“I’m back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things and you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you’ve done for me,” he wrote. “My story is far from over and getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live on May 23, 2021 on NBC.

