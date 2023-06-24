Voice Star’s Ex Posts New Photos After Son is Hospitalized

KT Smith, the ex-girlfriend of country star Morgan Wallen, posted new photos to Instagram after their son was hospitalized on June 18.

Indigo Wilder, 2, was taken to the emergency room for stitches on June 19 after Smith’s rescue dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend, bit Indigo on the face.

Smith, 28, posted new photos via Instagram on June 22. Most of the pictures were of her son, whom she welcomed with Wallen in July 2020. Indigo didn’t appear to have stitches on his face in the pictures. In some of the pictures the toddler wore a camouflage T-shirt and another image showed him with a “cool mama” T-shirt.

“biiiiig walmart toddler boy section mama over here,” Smith captioned the post. “He’s been in their clothing since he was born, and he’s still rockin’ it bc their clothes just keep getting better and better.”

The social media influence indicated the post was a partnership with Wal-Mart. She included a link to a page where her followers could purchase the same outfits she bought for her toddler. “Indigo’s outfit + some other recent items that I just couldn’t pass up from Walmart for him,” Smith wrote on her LTK page.

Smith and Wallen dated from 2017 to 2019, per Us Weekly.

Wallen competed on “The Voice” during season 6 in 2014. Shakira and Usher turned their chairs for him, but he competed on Team Usher. Wallen performed on the series until he was voted off by fans during the Live Playoffs after making it to the top 20. He’s gone on to become one of the most successful contestants from “The Voice,” according to Parade.

Known for songs like “Wasted on You,” “Last Night,” and “You Proof,” Wallen has more than 26.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Smith Revealed What Happened to The Dog That Bit Her Son

According to Smith, Legened was rehomed after he bit Indigo.

“Just wanted to update you guys but also thank you for all of the help and support. We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm,” she wrote via Instagram on June 19, per People. “I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved by and they’re east Tenneseaans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up.”

“Today’s been a day,” Smith added via Instagram Stories on June 20. “Trying to say distracted and just out of the house today … But today is a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

“I’ve tried a lot of things to get myself out of this funk and sadness,” the social media influence added. “Usually, if I buy people gifts and stuff, um, it helps. I went and got Indigo some new toys.”

Wallen Said He Didn’t Expect to Be a Single Father

Wallen, 30, said he never “imagined” he would become a single father.

It “is not how I imagined parenthood. I wanted to have a family like my parents. My parents are still together, you know,” Wallen told People in 2021. “They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea of what my life would look like. That’s not the way it turned out. And I struggled with that a little bit when I first found out.”

Wallen said he and Smith conceived Indigo — whom they call Indie — after they broke up but were still seeing each other.

The country star said Smith is someone he still cares about.

“We’re doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation,” Wallen told People. “I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you’re not with — but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier.”