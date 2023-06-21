Fans React to ‘The Voice’ Announcing New ‘Double Chair’ & Coaching Changes

Fans of “The Voice” are already bracing for the biggest change in the show’s 24-season history when the NBC singing competition returns this fall without original coach Blake Shelton, who’s being replaced by country legend Reba McEntire following his retirement from the series.

Now, fans are abuzz over news there are more changes ahead. NBC revealed on June 21, 2023, that more surprises are in the works, including the introduction of a mysterious “Double Chair” and the promise of an “epic lineup” of coaches for next year, insinuating that the coaches will not remain the same. Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Lots of Thoughts About Who May Fill New ‘Double Chair’

Across its social media accounts on June 21, “The Voice” uploaded an illustration of a two-seated, red coaches’ chair with one button in the center. In bold letters across the graphic, the words “The Double Chair” appeared.

The caption of the post reads, “double chair + new 2024 Coach lineup coming…. stay tuned”

With the coaching lineup already set for fall’s season 24, comprised of McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, NBC’s social media stunt likely means that it’s already locked in coaches for a 25th season. Fans think the Double Chair indicates a powerful duo has been cast — and they’ve got lots of thoughts on who it might be.

On Instagram, fans were quick to guess who will be seated in the Double Chair, with many suggesting Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, who make up the country duo Dan+Shay and served as advisors to Shelton on “The Voice” in 2021. Shelton told “Access” in February 2021 that they were an ideal fit to advise his group of contestants.

“The way they come together and vocalize together and make music, I thought that would be a great mentor to have, these two,” he said. “Because so many times I’m sitting here in a situation with these battle rehearsals and one of the artists will ask me a question about harmony, and I don’t know crap about harmony. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m gonna check on that for you,’ and then I never do, because I don’t know anything about harmony.”

Many others suggested that Horan might bring one of his former One Direction bandmates, like Harry Styles or Louis Tomlinson, to share the Double Chair with him. However, some fans pointed out that Horan recently announced an extensive world tour for 2024, which may preclude him from being part of “The Voice” then.

Some expressed hope that the announcement means Shelton might return, including one who wrote, “Till we know who is it, in my mind I’ll be picturing Gwen and Blake 🤩😂”

Another fan suggested, “@selenagomez and @taylorswift that would be iconic @nbcthevoice ❤️”

Other guesses included R&B duo Chloe x Halle, country artists Brooks & Dunn, past “Voice” coach Nick Jonas with one of his brothers, or a country music couple like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. There were plenty of amusing guesses, too.

Season 22 contestant Jaeden Luke joked, “If it’s not @bodie and @oprah I’m not watching” and Bodie Kuljian, who was the runner-up that season, replied, “honestly.”

Another person quipped, “If it’s not Snoop and Martha, I’m out.”

“The Voice” Coaching Lineup Has Undergone Lots of Changes Lately

When “The Voice” returns with season 24 in the fall of 2023, Shelton will be noticeably absent from the coaching lineup for the first time in the show’s history. However, it’s possible he’ll make a cameo given that his wife, Gwen Stefani, is returning as a judge.

Kelly Clarkson, who has coached on nine different seasons of “The Voice,” also won’t be returning and it’s not clear if she ever will. The pop star is moving her talk show and her family out of Los Angeles this summer and settling in New York City to be closer to East Coast family.

In May, she told Talk Shop Live host Nancy O’Dell that she was ready for a “fresh start” after several tough years during which she navigated a nasty divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

When O’Dell mentioned that Clarkson will not be part of the show’s cast “next year,” Clarkson replied, “I know. I’m not gonna be — I’m moving to New York.”

McEntire, meanwhile, recently told “Access” that she can’t wait to take over Shelton’s chair.

“I got all my advice that I’m ever gonna take from Blake Shelton. So, I am so ready,” she said.