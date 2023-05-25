Blake Shelton Reveals What He Took From ‘The Voice’ Set

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton may have entered retirement after the season 23 finale on Tuesday, May 23, however with the help of his wife Gwen Stefani he will always have something to remember his time on the show by.

Stefani was not able to be in-person at the live finale, however she appeared in a pre-recorded video to reveal that she had his chair delivered from “The Voice” set to their home, so now he “can play ‘Voice’ at home with the kids”, according to host Carson Daly.

“Blake, do I love you or what? I pulled this off,” Stefani said in a clip of her signing for the chair as it got delivered to their home.

Blake Shelton Said ‘The Voice’ ‘Owed’ Him His Chair

Shelton was grateful to see his souvenir from the show being delivered to his home, but he may not have been totally surprised, as he previously opened up about wanting to take his chair away with him.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though,” Shelton told People in January 2023 “I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the three bears — I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

Taste of Country reported that Shelton had a hand, whether intentional or not, in the iconic red chairs’ redesign in 2015. The outlet mentioned that Shelton’s penchant for drinking beverages on set inspired the design team to incorporate cup holders into the new chairs. Yahoo Music wrote about another change to the chairs in 2018 ahead of the 14th season of “The Voice”. After the show introduced the then-novel Block twist, the coaches’ chairs had to be redesigned again to incorporate the block buttons below the standard big red button that a coach would press when they wanted to add a singer (or group) to their team during the Blind Auditions.

Gwen Stefani Arrived in Time for the Wrap Party

Despite not being able to be in “The Voice” studio for the live finale taping, Stefani still made an effort to be there with her husband and celebrate his final night on “The Voice”. Entertainment Tonight revealed that Stefani missed the taping due to an out-of-town commitment, however the No Doubt frontwoman shared a video on social media of her crashing the season’s wrap party and surprising her husband.

“there is no one like u, @blakeshelton ♥️♥️” Stefani captioned her post.

“I knew you were coming,” Shelton shouted to his wife in the video. The two shared a kiss, a drink, and a dance to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” on the dance floor surrounded by various “Voice” cast and crew members. The video ended with Shelton and Stefani leaving the studio lot together, with Shelton saying, “We’re leaving Universal [Studios] and heading to the rest of the universe to see what else is out there.”

