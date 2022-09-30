Fans Think Former ‘The Voice’ Coaches Will Return for Season 23

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” think some fan-favorite previous coaches will be making their return to the show for the upcoming 23rd season of the competition.

The first clue that “The Voice” would be returning for season 23 although it has yet to be announced by the network came in late September 2022 when tickets to live tapings for “The Voice” Blind Auditions were released for dates in mid-October.

Filming for a spring season of the series usually begins in late fall, and filming for fall seasons happens in the summer before the season airs.

Currently, the taping schedule includes the dates October 13, 14, 15, and 16, and the description reads “The Voice – Season 23 Blind Auditions.”

All tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Hollywood, and the dates likely mean the Battle and Knockout Rounds will film in November and December.

Fans Think Adam Levine & Nick Jonas Could Return

It appears as though John Legend will not be returning, as he has shows in Las Vegas announced on the days of the taping. Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, is also pregnant and will be due in the early spring, which would make it harder for him to be on the show.

In a thread on The Idol Forums where fans talk about “The Voice” season 22, some said they thought Adam Levine could make a return to get some good publicity after his recent time in the headlines for a less-than-desirable reason.

Levine made headlines after Instagram Model Summer Stroh came forward and alleged that she’d had an affair with the singer last year.

“I’m sure we all know a former coach who needs some good PR in light of very recent events who ALSO has a very open schedule for the rest of the year,” one person wrote on the forums, referring to Levine.

Levine’s band, Maroon 5, recently announced a residency in Las Vegas, though it does not start until March 2023 and has no dates on Mondays or Tuesdays, which is when “The Voice” live shows air.

Jonas does not appear to have anything publicly scheduled on the days of tapings, which leads some fans to think he’ll come back for his third season on the show, as he has yet to win a season.

Some people also believe that Alicia Keys could return as a coach.

Evidence Points to Kelly Clarkson Returning

Clarkson is set for a return to television on September 12, 2022 with the first episode of season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She’s also working on new music and has been spending time with her children, she told Variety ahead of her talk show’s season premiere.

Clarkson was asked about why she left “The Voice” and about a possible future return to the big red coaching chair during an extensive interview with Variety. She shared that she wasn’t able to work on an album while she was on the show.

“There wasn’t time,” she said. “And not just because of the talk show, but also because of ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Song Contest.’ I like to be busy in general. But especially when all the feelings are happening, I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s be as busy a bee as we can, so I don’t have to feel this for a minute!’ I do that, which is not healthy.”

She added, “That’s why taking this summer was so important to me, even though a lot of people were kind of bummed because I was supposed to do a couple of things. Obviously, I stepped down on ‘The Voice’ this season because I just needed the space.”

When asked if she’d return to “The Voice,” Clarkson seemed to slip up a bit, however.

“I definitely… Um, I probably will be back at ‘The Voice’ at some point,” she said, laughing awkwardly as if she just spilled the beans, according to Variety. “I might be back at ‘The Voice.’”

When asked if it would be the “season after next,” she responded, “I mean, I don’t know!” while laughing.