‘No Excuse’: Fans Blast Adam Levine as ‘Disgusting’ Amid Affair Allegations

Fans of Maroon 5 and Adam Levine are reeling after a TikTok was released accusing the singer-songwriter of having an affair.

TikTok user Sumner Stroh took to the platform to confess that she and Levine allegedly had an affair. She did not give exact dates, though she claims that the singer was married at the time. The most recent contact between the two, according to Stroh, was in June 2022.

“embarrassed I was involved with a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” she posted on TikTok alongside her video, which appears to show Instagram DM’s from the Maroon 5 frontman telling her she’s “hot.”

Later, she alleges Levine asked if he could name his baby after her. Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are now expecting their third child together.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh wrote, alleging that she felt “exploited” and she was “easily manipulate.” She adds that the two were “seeing each other for about a year.”

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have publicly commented on the situation at the time of writing.

Fans Are Disappointed in Levine

In the comment section on TikTok, fans expressed their disappointment with Levine.

“There’s no excuse for cheating,” one person wrote on TikTok. “The only response is, ‘I was a terrible person during that time in my life.'”

Another person wrote, “ok but it’s not like it was a secret he was married?”

“He’s wife is so naturally beautiful and so sweet. SHE DESERVES BETTER,” one comment reads.

Others said they believe the video is fake.

“People are doing these fake celebrity videos,” one person wrote. “Pretending to get messages from celebs. This is fake.”

One person wrote on Twitter, “These Adam Levine allegations tho. Not buying it.”

Levine Trended on Twitter as Fans Called for His Downfall

What’s going on with Adam Levine??? If this is real, that’s disgusting… — throwing caution (@shanazabb98) September 19, 2022

Levine was a trending topic on Twitter just hours after the video was originally posted.

“Adam Levine wanting to name his new baby after his mistress is truly disgusting and just gets added to the list of reasons why I won’t birth a child for any man bc y’all are really evil and show that every day,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “What’s going on with Adam Levine??? If this is real, that’s disgusting.”

Some people in the comments and on Twitter blamed Stroh, as Levine has been married for nearly a decade.

“Adam Levine is dead wrong for what he did, but this girl needs to take accountability. One google search would’ve shown he was married, so I don’t understand how he manipulated you into an affair for a year? Only victim is the wife and children. Like bffr,” one tweet reads.

Others weren’t surprised by the allegations.

“Nothing about the Adam Levine story surprises me,” one person wrote, alleging, “He used to DM my sister-in-law all the time and constantly watch her stories. F***ing weirdo! Always gave me the creeps.”

