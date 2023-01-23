‘Voice’ Coach & Wife Were Worried Their Baby Wouldn’t Survive

“The Voice” coach Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas , welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate in January 2022. Malti was born so prematurely that the couple didn’t think she was going to make it, Chopra Jonas revealed in an interview with British Vogue.

Chopra Jonas shared that Malti was delivered at the end of the second trimester of the pregnancy, a full three months before she was due. The mother describes her daughter as “smaller than my hand” at birth.

“I saw what the intensive-care nurses do,” she told the outlet. “They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”

She added that she and Jonas were in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) every day for months before she could go home. According to the Mayo Clinic, babies born so early are “extremely” premature. They often suffer health issues like infections, asthma and feeding problems. They are also more at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Chopra Jonas shared that she and her husband weren’t sure their baby would make it out of the hospital.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” she told the outlet. “IU didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Had to Use a Surrogate Due to Health Issues

In the interview with British Vogue, Chopra Jonas shared that the couple had to use a surrogate due to some health issues she had.

“You don’t know what I’ve been through,” she told the outlet, referring to people who were upset about their decision to use a surrogate. “And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

Chopra Jonas and Jonas announced Malti’s birth on Instagram on January 21, 2022. It was a surprise announcement, as neither had publicly mentioned expecting a baby.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Jonas wrote in an all-black with white text Instagram post. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Neither parent has shared photos of Malti’s face, though she did pose with her mother for some photos for the interview.

Chopra Jonas, 40, and Jonas, 30, have been married since 2018.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared a Family Photo on the Water

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Chopra Jonas shared a family photo on Instagram. In one photo, she dons large sunglasses and smiles at the camera while cuddled up to Jonas, also in sunglasses accompanied by a red hat.

Malti, whose face is covered with a heart, wears a yellow hooded outfit and seems to be looking away. In another, Chopra Jonas and Malti look out over the beach, and the third photo shows the family all together down on the beach.

Many fans took to the comment section to praise the family for covering up Malti’s face, though others asked about why her face is “still covered.”

“The Voice” returns on March 6, 2023, with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.