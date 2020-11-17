Heartthrob Coach Returns to ‘The Voice’ for Season 20

Though Season 19 of NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice has not yet wrapped up, fans are already getting news for Season 20 of the show, including the news of the return of a fan-favorite coach.

It was announced on November 17 that Nick Jonas will be returning to the show for season 20, which will be filmed and aired in early 2021. He’ll be joining returning coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Unfortunately for fans of Shelton and his future wife, Gwen Stefani, working together, this means that Stefani will once again be leaving the show at the end of season 19.

Nick Jonas is Returning to Coach ‘The Voice’

NBC announced that Jonas is returning for Season 20 of the show and shared a promo video for the return on YouTube, showing that Jonas has been meditating on ways for him to beat Blake Shelton and “make him cry” during his season-long break from the Red Chair.

The promotion shows Shelton, Clarkson and Legend walking into a room where Jonas sits on the floor.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Shelton shouts, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back! What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas tells him, causing Shelton to reply, “My God, he’s so cute when he’s scary.”

Then, Clarkson welcomes Jonas back into the fray and leads the team out to the Blind Auditions.

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

The Voice posted the promo on the official Instagram page as well, writing, OMG. Drop a 😍 if you’re stoked that @NickJonas is BACK on #TheVoice next season!”

The post had over 31,000 views at the time of writing.

‘The Voice’ Will Be Saying Goodbye to Gwen Stefani Again

Gwen Stefani will be leaving The Voice once again, having returned only for season 19. The announcement that she’s leaving comes just a day after she jokingly threatened to quit the show when she couldn’t choose between two ultra-talented competitors during the Battle Rounds.

Last time Jonas was a coach on The Voice, he brought one contestant, Thunderstorm Artis, all the way to the grand finale. Unfortunately, he couldn’t pull off a win, however, finishing in third place behind Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman.

Now, it’s likely Jonas will return with a vengeance, doing anything he can in his power to beat Blake Shelton. Shelton has crowned himself the “King of The Voice” in Jonas’s absence, and all the coaches work to dethrone him each season.

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

