No Doubt Will Reunite in Spectacular Fashion

After calling it quits nearly ten years ago, Gwen Stefani and No Doubt have announced that they will reunite in a very big way. They are heading to Coachella 2024.

In a January 16 Instagram post, the band uploaded a one-minute video that included Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. The video began with Stefani showing off a piece of artwork that she made herself. The artwork was a collage of photos that Stefani collected during the release of the band’s second album, “The Beacon Street Collection.”

After being hit with a wave of nostalgia while looking at the artwork, Stefani decides to text Kanal. The pair trade texts back and forth before then deciding to set up a video call with the other two members of No Doubt.

No Doubt Decides to ‘Do A Show’

The video call began exactly how most video calls start in this era. With small chit-chat and a healthy dose of “How’s it going?” However, in classic No Doubt fashion, the video included over-the-top sound effects and snappy editing. But it wasn’t until Gwen Stefani asked, “What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?” that the video took a surprising turn.

Agreeing with Stefani, Kanal tells the group that, “We should hang out.” Not to be outdone, Young asks, “Maybe we should do a show?” Despite Dumont needing some slight convincing, they all excitably agree. “Let’s do a show!,” the band members all say in unison. The video then cuts to black as a large red question pops up on the screen.

Although the original post didn’t include a definitive confirmation of an upcoming show, fans were overjoyed by the idea of No Noubt finally being able to reunite. “I. AM. SCREAMING!!!!! I. AM. SCREAMING!!!!!!!!! WE NEED A NO DOUBT WORLD TOUR!!🔥🌎🔥,” wrote an excited fan of Instagram.

In one Reddit post, fans shared in the excitement. One fan couldn’t help but feel optimistic about a future tour. “OH MY GOD! This is amazing! Huge fan from 1995, and I am SO excited. Hoping this turns into some sort of reunion tour,” the fan wrote.

No Doubt is Heading to the ‘Desert’

An hour after No Doubt’s video, the band shared where they’d be getting back together. They will be a featured act at Coachella 2024. They uploaded the lineup for the yearly music festival, which included No Doubt. “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!,” the band wrote in their Instagram announcement.

This will be the band’s first live performance together since 2015. No Doubt last shared the stage at the Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California. In a December 2022 interview with People, Stefani kept the door open for a No Doubt reunion. “What are the odds of anything?,” pondered Stefani. “I was just on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her.”

Although she wasn’t able to commit to a reunion at the time, Stefani noted the rise of reunion tours. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?” Stefani said. “All the ’90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”