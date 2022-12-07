‘Voice’ Finalist Shares ‘Statement’ About ‘Devastating’ Final 5

“The Voice” season 22 revealed all finalists on Tuesday, December 6 when the top eight were pared down to five. One finalist, however, shared a statement about the artists who did make it through.

Omar Jose Cardona, who is a member of John Legend’s team, shared a statement written by his brother, E.J. Cardona.

“4 potential WINNERS… 4 unique, diverse, mega-talented, powerhouse voices… 4 beautiful brown/black faces… fighting for one more chance,” E.J. wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the Instant Save competitors. “Fighting for ONE spot out of FIVE. Look closely. This is America. One huge win for my brother, Omar. 3 devastating losses. @omarjosecardona @parijitab @jaaron_88 @kimcruseofficial you are ALL F**KING MAGIC!!”

Omar shared the post on his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Statement!!!”

Four artists were saved by votes from viewers going into the semi-finals: Team Blake Shelton’s artists Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Bodie as well as Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles.

John Legend goes into the finale with just one artist, Omar, and Gwen Stefani has no remaining artists on the season.

The Instant Save artists on Tuesday, December 6 were Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Justin Aaron, and Omar.

A Country Star Called the Instant Save Results ‘Maddening’

Country music star Rachel Potter commented on E.J.’s post about “The Voice” instant save.

“It’s maddening,” she wrote. “I’m so glad Omar got the spot but none of them should have gone home. I hate these shows.”

Many fans also commented on the post.

“Please make this make sense… and it won’t!!!” one person wrote. “These powerhouses should be in the Top 5 with Morgan and maybe even Bodie but the others…. they are just not ready.”

Some fans went as far as to call for the show to be renamed on Reddit after the show.

“Just call it ‘cutest boy’ or ‘country singer,'” they wrote. “Because it sure isn’t about who has the best ‘voice.'”

Kim Cruse, for her part, took to Instagram to thank her coach.

“Although my run on the show is over, I couldn’t be happier!” she wrote. “Prayerfully my goal of inspiring little girls & Women like me has been met. I can’t wait to see what God does next! To my coach, @johnlegend, THANK YOU!”

She added, “You’ve encouraged, inspired, and pushed me to be a better artist in every way! Thank you guys for every vote, share, comment and follow.”

Legend will not be returning to the show next season, as he is taking at least one season away from the show.

‘The Voice’ Season Finale Will Air in Two Parts

The season finale of “The Voice” season 22 will air in two parts. Part one will air on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature performances from each of the top 5 artists.

The second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and will feature three hours worth of content including a look back at the season, performances from the finalists and coaches and from celebrity guests, and finally, the results of the vote and crowing of the new “Voice” champion.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC>