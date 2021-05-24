Rachel Mac on ‘The Voice’: Who Is the Singer?

Rachel Mac may only be 16, but her fans believe she’s got what it takes to win this season of “The Voice”.

Mac, who hails from Romeo, Michigan, has, in the words of Blake Shelton, improved each week and secured a name for herself in the music industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Is the Only Female Left in the Competition

Speaking to MLive recently, Mac shared, “The fact that I’m the only female left in the competition and the only minor, but especially the only female, it got me thinking how many incredible females there were this entire season..That I’m the last female standing just baffles me.”

The “Team Nick” singer sang “Let Him Fly” by Patty Griffin for her first audition.

Fifteen-Year-Old Rachel Mac Sings Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021Rachel Mac performs "Let Him Fly" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #TheVoiceBlindAuditions… 2021-03-16T01:00:14Z

After her first performance, Nick said that he knew she was a theater singer, and they could work well together because he started out in theater, too.

She also shared that her father was the one who inspired her to pursue singing, in the first place.

Her Parents Divorced When She Was 4

“My parents got divorced when I was 4. My relationship with my mom is great, but my dad raised three girls. In 5th grade, my dad got re-married. They were married for about two years and one day we came home and the house was completely empty. She took everything and left. I love my dad and it wasn’t easy to see him get hurt like that.”

In mid-May, Mac spoke to reporters in a Zoom junket about her battle with depression, per Parade, stating, “So many people deal with it, but yet, you’re considered bold if you talk about it,” Rachel said. “Being a teenager and knowing that so many people struggle through that and I’ve witnessed people go downhill and I’ve gone downhill myself, I think it is so important to know because no one talks about it. I’ve overcome it and I think it’s also important for people to know that it is not that way forever. You can get help.”

Speaking on the subject of dealing with her mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added, “COVID isn’t going to last forever, which is a good thing, but take time for yourself because the outside world can really get to you, so just be with yourself and pray or meditate or whatever you do, focus on you.”

Mac says that no matter how the competition pans out, she looks forward too having some free time and putting music out there.

“It’s going to be fun,” she said. “I am excited to watch all the other artists because, obviously, we love the show, we love the coaches, but it is a competition setting and it’s rush, rush, rush. It is different than how our music is going to be afterward. I think you’re going to see us have a lot of fun. We’re all really excited to put our music out there.”

The finale of “The Voice” will air Tuesday, May 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and Pacific time.