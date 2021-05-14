‘The Voice’ 2021 Schedule: When is the Season 20 Finale?

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” anxiously awaited the arrival of the 2021 live shows as the season progressed and coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas built their teams, and the first live show of season 20 aired on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The three-hour season finale for season 20 of “The Voice” airs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, according to GoldDerby. The first hour will be a recap of the season, and the next two hours will be performances leading up to the results being announced.

The winner of “The Voice” wins a record deal and $100,000.

Each of the coaches has built their teams, getting down to the top 16 artists overall left in the competition, plus the one winner from the four-way knockout. Then, at the first live show of the season and the next night’s results show, the field was narrowed down to just the top nine in the competition.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Schedule

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Three-Hour Season Finale

The 16 artists who have been guaranteed a spot in the top 17 were Zae Romeo, Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler, Gihanna Zoe, Zania Alake, Ryleigh Modig, Pia Renee, Victor Solomon, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, Cam Anthony, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz, Jordan Matthew Young, and Devan Blake Jones.

Following the first live show, that pool was narrowed down to the following contestants:

Team Blake:

Jordan Matthew Young (coach’s save)

Cam Anthony (by highest votes)

Team Nick:

Dana Monique (coach’s save)

Rachel Mac (by highest votes)

Team Legend:

Victor Solomon (highest votes)

Pia Renee (coach’s save)

Team Kelly:

Kenzie Wheeler (highest votes)

Gihanna Zoe (saved by Kelly)

Corey Ward (Wildcard Instant Save)

Ariana Grande Will Join ‘The Voice’ Season 21

If Nick Jonas doesn’t pull off his first win on “The Voice” in season 20, he won’t be getting another chance for at least a year. That’s because superstar Ariana Grande has signed on as a coach for the 2021 fall season of the show, and she’ll be sitting next to Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend in the red chairs for season 21.

The competition will still be huge between the coaches, however.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson told a guest who might try out for “The Voice” during an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’ I love her though. I’m excited about it.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

